Former Aviva UK boss Andy Briggs joins Phoenix Group as CEO

Move is subject to regulatory approval and should see the former CEO of UK Insurance at Aviva take up the position in January 2020.

Andy Briggs, former Avbiva UK CEO, is set to take the CEO role at Phoenix Group’s following the retirement of current incumbent Clive Bannister who is set to retire on 10 March 2020, after nine years at the firm.

An announcement from Phoenix revealed that the move is subject to regulatory approval.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Briggs was set to step away from Aviva following the appointment of Maurice Tulloch as CEO. Briggs had been named as a potential successor to Mark Wilson who left Aviva last year.

Decision

Nick Lyons, Phoenix Group chairman said that Bannister has led Phoenix to a period of sustained growth and success to its current position as the largest life and pensions consolidator in Europe.

He added:“The Board would like to thank him for the tremendous contribution he has made. Phoenix, its customers, colleagues and investors will benefit from the smoothest of successions between two great industry leaders and, with Andy as our future CEO, we will be in the best position to leverage the broad strategic platform that Clive has delivered.”

Bannister said of Briggs: “He is the ideal candidate who combines deep knowledge of the Open and Heritage life businesses, strong integration and M&A skills and a proven track record in driving a radical change agenda for major UK insurance businesses. “

Briggs stated: “Clive has done an excellent job leading Phoenix, and the Standard Life acquisition is strategically transformational for the Group. I believe the business is uniquely placed for a truly exciting future, and I look forward to leading the next stage of the journey.”

Experience

Briggs has over 30 years of insurance industry leadership experience. Before joining Aviva in 2015 he was group chief executive at Friends Life.

He has also been chair of the Association of British Insurers and the Government Business Champion for Older Workers.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.