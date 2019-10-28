Lisa Powis joins PremFina advisory board

Powis, who sold broker Fresh Insurance in 2018, previously joined advisory board of tech firm Iotatech in November 2018.

PremFina has announced that Lisa Powis has joined its advisory board.

The company stated that Powis would assist PremFina in providing intermediaries and underwriters with an instalment plan option for customers purchasing insurance.

Powis commented: “PremFina is a forward-thinking and progressive premium finance provider with ambitious plans. I’m delighted to join the advisory board and very much look forward to working with this dynamic team.”

Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of PremFina, said: “Lisa knows how to best match innovation and timing. She has an intuitive sense about when the market is ready to accept innovative products we’re developing.”

Powis is joined on the advisory board by Mark Cliff. The former CEO of Brightside was announced as a board member in April 2019.

PremFina said its advisory board comprises industry leaders of diverse backgrounds and experience.

Background

Powis is best known for founding personal lines broker Fresh Insurance Group, growing the business to £60m GWP and 80,000 policyholders.

She stepped down as CEO of Fresh after selling the firm to Vantage Holdings in May 2018.

Six months later, Powis returned to the industry by joining the strategic advisory council of technology firm Iotatech.

The company launched its pay-per-use tech platform for brokers in January 2019, with Commercial & General announced as one of its first clients.

