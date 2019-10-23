GRP-owned Sagar takes branch director from Towergate

Former Halifax branch director has joined the firm as managing director.

Angela Page, formerly Halifax branch director at Towergate, has been appointed to the managing director position at Burnley-based Sagar Insurances.

Page will be responsible for running the business while chief executive John Meadows will focus exclusively on the retention of large clients, the acquisition pipeline and supporting new business.

Susan Meadows, currently managing director, is stepping down from her role at the end of October.

Global Risk Partner (GRP) purchased the business in April 2018 in order to extend its footprint in the north of England.

Founded 60 years ago, Sagar employs 25 people and writes over £10 million GWP and provides insurance for the corporate, business and private sectors.

Experience

Meadows said: “Angela is a high calibre broking professional with exactly the right experience to support our drive for further growth. She is a great cultural fit for us and I warmly welcome her to the team.”

Page commented: “I am delighted to be joining Sagar at such an exciting time in its journey. John and the team have ambitious plans to build the presence of the business in Lancashire, especially East Lancashire which is the second-fastest regional growth area outside London and the South East.

“We have a lot of manufacturing businesses in this area, including BAE and Rolls Royce. They attract smaller engineering companies in the supply chain, which are the major client base for Sagar. I look forward to working alongside John to meet the long-term strategic aims of the business.”

Mike Bruce, GRP’s group MD added: “I’m delighted that Angela is joining Sagar and the GRP family. Under John and Susan’s stewardship the business has gone from strength to strength, including its acquisition of Thomas Cook earlier this year, and I fully expect this to continue with John and Angela at the helm.”

Page started her broking career in 1984 and joins Sagar after five years at Towergate Insurance having previously worked at Finch Insurance Brokers from 2009 to 2014.

