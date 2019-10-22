Blog: Reverse mentoring – the experiment that got me thinking

Sharon Bishop, CEO at Close Brothers Premium Finance, discusses the lessons that leaders can learn from their staff.

This January, I decided to have a go at reverse mentoring – a concept which helps businesses mine insights from employees who are in more junior roles.

Many successful companies have used reverse mentoring to enable their leaders to understand the mindsets of diverse groups within their business, as well as to gather a different set of views on what their development needs might be as leaders.

Mentor

My mentor, Joanna, has been with Close Brothers Premium Finance (CBPF) for over a year. She started working in business operations and is now part of the sales team based in London.

Joanna has provided the following overview of our sessions together:

“Sharon and I met monthly. The first couple of meetings were spent getting to know one another and I created an agenda for each meeting. This covered an array of topics, looking at what we do as a business and what we could modify.

“As time went on, our discussions changed and soon we found ourselves in more meaningful conversations. We spoke about home life and how that affects our time at work, and the impact on Sharon’s leadership style. We explained how we function as individuals and what triggered our emotions. Discussions then evolved into corporate culture differences in various parts of the organisation and how it impacts the way we behave.

“We planned to end our meetings in December but we’ve decided to extend it until next summer. I think it’s given Sharon a new perspective on mentoring. She made it easy for me to relax and tell her things in the business that needed changing. I didn’t expect that, and it’s given me the energy and drive to challenge norms.

“I’m really glad that I made the most of this opportunity.”

Growth

I agree with Joanna. The success of reverse mentoring was not just understanding more about how CBPF functions, but how we function as people.

We have both agreed to continue with our sessions, and I would like to see my whole team considering the benefits of reverse mentoring. It’s all too easy to assume traditional models rather than embrace more novel concepts.

I quickly learned that opening myself up and being transparent about how I was feeling (at home and at work) gave me much more value and helped Joanna do the same. I’ve always known that the mentor gets as much from the relationship as the mentee.

My one piece of advice to myself is to always be open and honest and it proved to be particularly helpful to me in learning from Joanna.

Sharon Bishop is CEO at Close Brothers Premium Finance