Insurance veteran Sicsic joins Spixii

New advisor to the InsurTech has over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry.

Michael Sicsic has been hired by Insurtech startup Spixii as an adviser to its directors.

Sicsic will support the startup with strategic advice and help onboard new clients on its core solutions for sales and claims.

Renaud Million, CEO and founder of Spixii, commented: “We are honoured that the vision and values of Spixii resonated with Michael who is known in the industry, not only through his experience at the FCA and Aviva, but for his thorough expertise in financial risk, conduct and culture.

“Spixii is entering a new chapter of scale and we are pleased to consolidate this phase with the support of Michael.”

Sicsic added: “I am really excited about having the opportunity to work with Spixii – an Insurtech that puts the customers at the front and centre of their offering.

“I believe that Spixii’s solutions can make the interaction between clients and insurance providers more effective and seamless, which also will help insurance companies differentiate themselves in a very competitive market.”

Experience

Sicsic has over two decades of experience in financial services across the world in a range of risk management areas.

Most recently, he started his own boutique consultancy, Sicsic Advisory, to offer support to board and senior management in the industry.

Before this, he led the supervision of the general insurance retail sector at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for four years.

Prior to joining the FCA, Sicsic had various senior executive roles in risk and finance at Aviva and GE Capital.

Spixii was launched in 2016 and it offers AI-driven solutions for general insurers as well as life and health insurers.

