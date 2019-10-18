People Moves Round-up: 14-18 October 2019

Keep track of the past week’s market moves.

This round-up includes: Globe Underwriting, Axa XL, First Central Group, Allianz, Dinghy, Centor and Q Underwriting.

Globe Underwriting has hired a new senior engineering underwriter

UK based MGA has appointed Dan Watson as senior engineering underwriter.

He started the role with immediate effect and has over 15 years of industry experience. His most recent role has been as engineering underwriter at Pioneer from 2017 to 2019 and before that he worked as power & EAR trading underwriter at RSA from 2004 to 2016.

The hire follows the launch of Globe’s engineering portfolio, which it has said focuses on construction and operational power business.

Peter Welton has become UK head of energy at Axa XL

AXA XL Insurance has promoted Peter Welton to UK head of energy.

In this role, Welton will look after the development of the UK energy book and will provide and design innovative insurance and flexible solutions for energy clients.

As part of the new role, he will lead a team of underwriters in London.

In 2005, he joined the non-marine direct and facultative property team at Catlin Underwriting Agencies Ltd (now AXA XL) and became senior class underwriter for Downstream Energy and Power at the insurer in 2016.

Welton succeeds Luis Prato, who was promoted to chief underwriting officer for UK legal entities last month.

Three new senior appointments at First Central Group

First Central Group has made three appointments to its leadership team: Ben Tomasetti as chief commercial officer, Gareth Howell as chief underwriting officer and Paul Priestley as counter fraud director.

Tomasetti will shape the insurer’s digital and retail pricing programmes and focus on broader areas of strategic change. Most recently, digital and marketing director at Hastings Direct. He will report directly to Michael Lee, First Central Group’s CEO.

Tomasetti replaces Andy James in the role, who has left the company to pursue new opportunities after seven years at the firm.

Howell has taken up the position of chief underwriting officer and will manage the technical functions of First Central. According to LinkedIn, his most recent position has been as executive MD at Axa Retail.

In his new role, Priestley will focus on building on First Central’s existing fraud prevention credentials. His role prior to this move was director of counter fraud at Hastings Direct.

Allianz hires Birmingham claims operations manager

Allianz Insurance has chosen Hollie O’Neill to be claims operations manager in Birmingham.

In her new position, O’Neill will manage the motor trade claims team at Allianz’s Birmingham centre.

She will be responsible for ensuring operational best practice across motor trade claims.

She has held a number of roles in Birmingham including her most recent position as operations leader.

Insurtech Dinghy appointed new CEO

London-domiciled insurance start-up Dinghy has selected Dorian Zanker to be its CEO.

Zanker has worked for a number of years at Dinghy’s parent company, the Kingsbridge Group, most recently as a director, a role which he will keep alongside his chief executive duties.

As well as hiring a new CEO, Dinghy has chosen Andrew Els to join the business development team and Julian New and Ross Pounds have come to the marketing team.

Centor has selected a new chairman

Centor Insurance & Risk Management has nominated former Aspen Risk Management founder and executive director Geoff Crisp as chairman of the board, subject to regulatory approval.

According to the firm’s CEO Neil Walton, Crisp’s position will involve him shaping the firm’s new risk management proposition which it will be launching shortly, as well as working with the board on the Company’s strategy for growth.

Q Underwriting has seen several people changes

Q Underwriting launched a managing general underwriter (MGU) with Matthew Schofield appointed managing director at the organisation.

In addition to creating a new MGU, Q Underwriting has altered its management team. Stuart Webb, who is currently operations director, will become managing director (MGA).

Nenesko Williams, head of finance, will take on additional responsibilities for premises and infrastructure, assuming the role of head of finance and operations.

