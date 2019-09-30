Broker Week: A Roadmap to Digital Transformation

Digital transformation has effectively touched every industry and insurance is no different. Applied Systems' Jeff Purdy explores the opportunities for brokers.

What’s driving the digital age of insurance?

In order to properly prepare for digital transformation, it’s important to understand the drivers that brought the insurance industry to this crucial inflection point, which include:

Demand for near instant fulfilment: Companies like Uber have made hailing a ride so easy that consumers have become accustomed to getting anything they want, whenever they want, from any device they want. As a result, consumers expect this type of service from every company they do business with – including insurance – and will seek alternatives if not provided.

Changing customer expectations: Over the past 30 years, rapid and increased technological innovation has significantly changed the behaviour and expectations of those generations coming after the baby boomers, most notably the millennials and Generation Z. They expect the customer-centric, omni-channel experiences they’ve become accustomed to in other industries.

Unlimited access to information: Both greater accessibility to information and the ability to easily create and share information online have shifted power from marketers to consumers. Digital technology has empowered individuals to consume personalised contextual information, to make purchases and to provide feedback about their own brand experiences instantly online to thousands if not millions of people.

New digital-first competitors: Changing consumer expectations have fuelled competition and paved the way for digital-first insurance companies, which may not always take the same form as existing providers. These InsurTech startups have entered into the market to challenge the ways that insurance is traded, and pushing for new distribution and customer service models.

Exponential rate of change: The constant quest to provide even more convenience to consumers in “The Age of Instant Gratification” has increased the technological pace. With new apps, devices, social platforms and business models being introduced almost daily, consumers have grown comfortable with the rapid pace of change.

Trade-offs between price, efficiency and innovation have disappeared: The days of differentiating your business by either price, efficiency or innovation are gone. Today, digital businesses can simultaneously toggle all three: cut prices, be more efficient and invest in sustainable technology. With the proper technology structure in place, striking a balance between these factors becomes more manageable and makes a business more competitive in a time of shifting demographics, attitudes and business models

Why going digital matters

If brokers do not embrace digital transformation and adapt to current consumer expectations, other competitors will simply do it for them. However, the businesses that decide to digitally transform stand to reap rewards related to customer retention, employee retention and return on investment.

Customer retention

By delivering the excellent customer experiences consumers expect, such as online portals and mobile apps, brokers create happier customers, which ultimately drives business returns through enhanced retention. In fact, organisations that prioritise customer experience generate 60% higher profits than their competitors.

Employee retention

To attract and retain talent now and in the future, brokers must make their businesses more appealing to a workforce that expects instant access to information, both in the office and while on the road or at home. Adopting a digital transformation strategy that provides the best software tools to a broker’s staff will enable higher retention and easier recruitment.

Return on investment

Digital technology empowers employees to focus their time and effort toward selling insurance and servicing customers by reducing manual tasks and processes. In fact, digital brokers realize a 144% higher turnover per employee than non-digital brokers.



Digital transformation is achievable, and it doesn’t have to be too complex or challenging. We have laid out seven steps to help brokers map out a successful digital journey. Find out those seven steps, along with the three key principles to successfully manage change and digital transformation in our ebook, 7 Steps to Digital Transformation: A Roadmap for Independent Insurance Brokers.

Jeff Purdy is senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems

