People Moves Round-up: 23-27 September 2019

Keep track of the past week’s market moves.

This round-up includes: LV GI, Allianz, Trak Global Group, TL Dallas, AIG and Aspen.

LV GI chooses new corporate responsibility director

LV General Insurance (GI) has selected Rodney Assock to be its new corporate responsibility director with immediate effect. He will be supervised by Sharon Juleff, people director for LV GI.

In his new post Assock will look after the firm’s corporate social responsibility strategy; define how it can work in a more ethical, environmentally-friendly and sustainable way and manage the diversity & inclusion strategy.

Assock has been at LV for 13 years and in that time has held a number of roles, most recently operational services director according to his LinkedIn page.

Allianz has selected two new strategic account managers

Allianz Insurance has chosen Amy Crouch and Mark Terry to be strategic account managers.

In their new roles both Crouch and Terry will manage and set the direction for some of Allianz’s national strategic accounts and networks. They will also maintain and strengthen important relationships with Allianz’s broker accounts and contribute towards its distribution strategy.

Terry moves from a role as distribution manager at the firm while Crouch returns to Allianz from Axa where she was strategic relationship manager.

Trak Global Group has appointed Leon Hurst to be its CEO - Mobility

Trak Global Group (TGG) has chosen Leon Hurst to lead the group’s international growth plans within the automotive and mobility sectors. He took up this role with immediate effect and will be supervised by group CEO Nick Corrie.

Hurst has most recently held the position of commercial officer at automotive SaaS business Jato Dynamics.

Corrie has stated that the hire is a statement of intent from the group to develop a more dominant position in connected car data solutions in the UK, Europe and US.

TL Dallas makes two hires for its Glasgow office

TL Dallas has appointed two senior team members and in a statement it was detailed that the hires were part of its plans to speed up its growth in Scotland.

Catherine Rooney has joined the firm from a client service manager post at Aon and Scott Wright has joined from an account executive role at Jelf.

The two recruits will be based in TL Dallas’s Glasgow office and will work across the firm’s Scottish operation which also includes offices in Edinburgh, Falkirk and Shetland.

AIG makes two senior appointments in global specialty business

American International Group (AIG) has appointed two senior leaders in its global specialty business. Steve Eccles will join AIG as global head of aerospace, general insurance. James Langdon will join AIG as UK head of energy & construction, general insurance.

Eccles will report to Peter Bilsby, global head of specialty and starts his new role in April 2020. As a member of the specialty leadership team Eccles will look after the business strategy for global aerospace and maintaining underwriting quality across the product line.

He joins AIG from a chief underwriting officer international at Argo.

Langdon will report to Gordon Browne, global head of energy & construction. As head of the UK business, he will be responsible for developing and executing the UK strategy in accordance with the global energy strategy, as well as driving underwriting excellence.

He joins AIG from being global head of upstream energy at Chubb and will start his new role this December.

Aspen announces chief people officer hire

Aspen Insurance Holdings (Aspen) has appointed Mohinder Kang as chief people officer, effective 1 November 2019.

Kang comes to Aspen from working as group HR director at the Post Office. According to Aspen in his new role he will lead the HR team, focusing on the firm’s people strategy as the business continues to accelerate cultural change.

