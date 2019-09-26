Aviva continues management shuffle

Interim CFO Jason Windsor is appointed permanent CFO following regulatory approval amid a change that will see UK GI managing director, Rob Townend, exit.

Aviva has confirmed that Jason Windsor has taken the chief financial officer and executive director roles effective immediately.

He became interim chief financial officer on 1 July 2019 and was previously chief financial officer of Aviva UK Insurance.

Windsor joined Aviva in 2010 and has extensive experience of the group, including as chief capital and investments officer, and as a member of the Aviva leadership team.

Former CFO Tom Stoddard stepped down in June.

Understanding

Maurice Tulloch, CEO, said: “Jason is exceptionally well qualified to be our CFO. He has a proven track record as CFO of our UK business and a deep understanding of Aviva and the markets we operate in.

“Jason is a very strong addition to the Board and will bring a strong analytical and commercial perspective.”

Windsor’s appointment has been approved by the PRA and FCA.

The announcement follows the news that UK GI managing director, Rob Townend, is to leave the provider at the end of the year following the decision for it to split its life and GI businesses.

The separation is aimed at cutting costs and the business announced in June that it would cut 1,800 jobs over the next three years.

Reorganisation

The insurer has undergone a number of management changes since Tulloch took up the reins as CEO in March this year.

In April Aviva’s CEO Andy Briggs left the business and will be on gardening leave until 30 October this year.

Yesterday’s announcement (25 September) also revealed that Phil Bayles, currently MD of intermediaries at the provider, will take up the role of chief distribution officer. In his new role he will continue to work with brokers and distribution partners.

The insurer has further appointed Gareth Hemming as MD of personal lines and Patrick Tiernan as MD of commercial lines. Hemming was previously head of trading at Aviva, while Tiernan held the position of MD of Aviva global corporate and specialty.

Aviva noted that Tiernan’s appointment will also bring together its global corporate and specialty and SME businesses.

