Blog: The importance of claims

Aviva's Victoria Keating explores how claims are changing in mid-market and outlines what good service looks like.

Insurance companies can often be accused of being faceless, happy to sit in our ivory towers! At Aviva my team of Claims Relationship Managers work hard to understand what really matters to the customer.

Working alongside you, sitting in the customers’ business, we can find out how their business operates, by talking to the people to understand what’s important to them. So, if something bad happens they have the certainty to know our claims experts will be there to put things right.

Customers are busy running their businesses and so making an insurance claim can often feel like a burden. And growing mid-market sized customers often need more tailored advice as they become more complex.

Working closely with your customers, ‘pre-loss’, means that when an incident happens, everyone involved knows what to expect - making the process quick, simple and effortless.

Fraud

Unfortunately, in the UK we live in compensation culture and we know that insurance fraud is becoming more common, and increasingly linked to criminal gang activity. When we talk to customers many are not aware of this or see how exposed they are to spurious claims being made against them. All this could have a detrimental impact to their business, from business interruption costs to reputational damage, quite worrying isn’t it?!

My team can help here, working collaboratively with you and the customer to build a defence plan to ensure we are watertight should this happen and can fight back. We’ve led the market in changing the reforms around personal injury claims and we’re proud to say that if a spurious claim is made against one of our customers, we will always defend the claim to court, where we have the evidence to do so.

When a customer places their business with us they’re buying into a product that gives them many benefits, and these are certainly put to the test if they make a claim. We’re keen to ensure everyone takes full advantage of our in-house claims experts and innovation, where suitable.

Speed

A great example of this is where a customer has their claim paid on the first call. We can do this because we have in-house desk property surveyors and motor engineers in our Claims Centres of Excellence. The in-house team can use video technology to quickly determine what’s happened, or for more complex claims, call on one of our technical consultants, specialists in dealing with major or complex losses.

This means our own people are out on site quickly after a loss, they are boots on the ground, no need for a report or sign off. They can make decisions straight away, process interim payments, anything to keep the customer trading in a vulnerable period after a loss.

Protection

Protecting our customers premiums is extremely important and my team recognise this. The claims spend can often be dramatically reduced by making a few minor changes to the way a customer does things from a claim’s handling perspective, for example by telling us about a claim as soon as it happens with as much information as possible at first notification. By working together with you and the customer we can help educate and improve the overall performance, which are all factors to the overall premium.

For further information on how Aviva’s claims relationship managers can help support your clients or for general information on the Aviva Mid-Market proposition speak to your Aviva sales manager or local underwriting contact.

Victoria Keating is Aviva mid-market claims relationship lead

This blog is sponsored and not editorially independent.