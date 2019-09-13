People Moves Round-up: 6-13 September 2019

Keep track of the past week’s market moves.

This round-up includes: HDI Global, Marsh, Cuvva, Axa XL, Flint, HI Commercial, AssuredPartners and BMS.

HDI Global hires new head of crisis management from Marsh

HDI Global Specialty, the specialty lines insurer, has announced that its new head of crisis management will be David Palmer.

Palmer has previously been London head of crisis management at Marsh and has 35 years’ experience in the insurance market. He has also held senior crisis management lines of business roles at both AIG and Aon in the past.

Starting with immediate effect Palmer will work alongside Wolfgang Dinzen and his team in Cologne, providing crisis management solutions across the HDI Global Specialty international network or through the London market.

Marsh chooses new chairman and CEO, UK aviation practice

Marsh has appointed Andy Smith as chairman and chief executive officer of its UK aviation practice, within Marsh JLT Specialty.

Smith will report to Paul Moody, UK CEO, Marsh JLT Specialty, and Simon Harker, global head of aviation, Marsh JLT Specialty.

Smith has worked at Marsh since 2007 and has held senior roles at its UK aviation practice, most recently he was head of the UK airline business. With over three decades of experience, before Smith came to Marsh he was a partner at JLT and part of its aerospace executive team.

Serge Corel has joined Cuvva as director of partnerships

Cuvva has recruited Serge Corel as director of partnerships.

The former chief executive of Allianz Partners joined Cuvva at the beginning of September. He has previously served over 22 years at Allianz Partners as CFO and more recently as managing director and chief executive officer.

The InsurTech broker stated that in his new position, Corel will play a key role in driving continued growth at the startup.

Axa XL has appointed a new chief underwriting officer for UK entities

Axa XL has chosen Luis Prato to be chief underwriting officer (CUO) of its UK legal entities: Catlin Underwriting Agencies and XL Catlin Insurance Company UK, subject to regulatory approval.

Prato will look after the development of core underwriting strategies and work on optimising product offering and profitability for both of the legal entities.

He took up the new role in September 2019 and will keep his previous responsibilities of being insurance active underwriter for Syndicate 2003 and regional specialty leader for the UK & Ireland.

Flint Insurance branches out with new MET office

Commercial insurance broker, Flint Insurance have launched a media, entertainment and technology (MET) branch.

The MET office is designed to look after corporate insurance needs and provide in-house risk management and certified by the CII claims teams.

Members of the branch include Andrew Harkin as marketing development executive who joined the firm three months ago and Jonathan Garrett who will have a team of five assisting him.

Garett has worked at Flint for just over eight years.

HI Commercial appoints new commercial account handler

Recently rebranded HI Commercial, based in Hull and Cottingham has announced its recruitment of new commercial account handler, Alan Hamilton.

Hamilton has over ten years’ experience in the industry and has spent his career advising clients in both personal lines and commercial insurance with a number of UK brokers.

AssuredPartners London launches M&A insurance division

London broker, AssuredPartners, has unveiled its new M&A insurance division with the hire of Ben Crabtree and Felix Sloman.

Crabtree has over 16 years of experience in the transactional liability space and will now be responsible for growing the practice in the UK and European market place while helping to broaden the offering across the network of AssuredPartners’ offices in the United States.

The team will report to UK CEO, David Heathfield and are expected to take up their positions towards the end of 2019.

BMS appoints Neil Prior to director in its global risks division

Independent specialist (re)insurance broker, BMS Group (BMS) has today hired Neil Prior as a director in its global risks division.

In his new role Prior will support the Global Risks division by developing market relationships and exploring new distribution channels. He will be supervised by Ian Gormley, managing director at BMS.

The appointment is effective on Monday September 16.

Prior comes to BMS with over 33 years’ broking, underwriting and MGA experience in the London insurance market.

Most recently, he has been chief executive at Priority Underwriting, which he co-founded.

And the new director has also been in senior posts at Sciemus Power, Ace Global Markets (now Chubb), JLT Group and Marsh Global Broking.

