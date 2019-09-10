Saffron Insurance welcomes new MD

Steve Seekings replaced David Beswick as the broker's managing director in early August.

Steve Seekings has been promoted from operations director at Saffron Insurance to managing director, replacing David Beswick.

The broker announced that Beswick would be leaving over the coming months on 10 July.

At the time it was said that directors Steve Seekings, Colin Fellowes and Keith McGregor would continue to lead the firm until a new MD was appointed.

Seekings has worked at Saffron for just under a decade and became managing director on 1 August 2019.

Back in July the broker said Beswick would remain available to the business until the beginning of next year to ensure a smooth transition.

Before working at Saffron, the new MD held a range of sales management positions at both national and regional players in the broking space.

Deals

In its fourth deal since becoming an Ethos broking partner, Saffron bought Bridge Insurance Services, a member of Broker Network, just days before it was announced that Beswick would leave his MD post at Saffron.

Saffron bought independent Romford-based broker, Farmer Insurance Brokers at the beginning of 2019 .

After the firm’s purchase of Farmer Insurance Brokers, Beswick stated that it is making Romford a hub to add to its pre-existing business in Hartford, Haverhill and Royston.

At the time he also said: “We want to be doing £60-70m in GWP by the end of this year and £90m by the end of 2020.”

In March 2018 it bought Hertford-domiciled Continuum Insurance Brokers, a deal that quickly succeeded Saffron’s acquisition of Bedfordshire-headquartered broker, Grove Financial Management.

