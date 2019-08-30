People Moves Round-up: 19 – 30 August 2019

Keep track of the past fortnight’s market moves.

This round-up includes: Brightside, Renovation Underwriting, SchemeServe, HDI & County Group.

Brightside hires Derek Henry as MD of broking

Derek Henry will join Brightside as managing director of broking on 1 September. He replaces Russell Bence, who has left the business to explore other interests.

Henry has previously worked at Ardonagh Group where he led the business’ relationship with the insurance industry, but he left the firm last year to start his own advisory business. He has also worked at RAC, Capita Insurance Services and Junction.

Brightside CEO Brendan McCafferty said: “He is an experienced insurance executive and highly-regarded in the market.

“He will bring a great blend of trading and strategic thinking to Brightside.”

He added: “Derek knows the Brightside business well and brings a strong combination of skills and experience running retail businesses in both personal and commercial segments, trading and business development, and managing critical insurer and partner relationships.”

Renovation Underwriting announces new hire

Specialist MGA, Renovation Underwriting has added Natalia Child as broker relationship and training officer.

According to the firm Child will build on its legacy delivering CPD and broadening the company’s offering to feature online training packages, podcasts and refresher videos as well as answering technical queries and help with business development.

Her background includes experience as private client insurance broker at Aston Lark and development underwriter at Hiscox.

Douglas Brown, managing director of Renovation, commented: “I am delighted that Natalia will be joining our team. Not only is she an experienced underwriter but she has a real talent for training and conveying a message. We are all very much looking forward to working with her.”

SchemeServe selects sales director

Cloud-based insurance software provider, SchemeServe has appointed Alex Astengo to the position of sales director.

John Price, chief operating officer of SchemeServe, said: “Alex is a talented senior sales and business development professional and his accounting background also gives him solid commercial awareness.

“He has significant experience of introducing businesses to digital strategies and ways of working.”

Astengo comes to SchemeServe with 15 years’ sales and business development under his belt, using cloud technology to digitise businesses. He was recently business development manager with SAAS accounting invoice automation solution, Lightyear.cloud.

He trained as a chartered accountant at PKF and then became part of the corporate finance team of CB, global property advisory firm, Richard Ellis.



Stephanie Ogden joins HDI Global SE

HDI has appointed Stephanie Ogden to be its director of distribution for UK & Ireland, taking on the post on 2 September. She joins the firm after working at Lloyd’s as oversight manager for just over a year.

In her new role Ogden will look after distribution, broker and client relations and marketing across the firm and will become part of HDI Global SE’s UK & Ireland executive committee.

Ogden has previously worked at Allianz for ten years. Her last role at the provider was as branch manager in Scotland.

Claire McDonald, managing director of UK and Ireland, said: “I am delighted to be welcoming Stephanie to HDI Global SE.

“Stephanie’s varied experience and expertise in building successful trading relationships will play an important role in the strategic development of our portfolio.”

County Group adds Paula Williams to senior team

Paula Williams has been chosen by County Group to be the group MD of its commercial division, joining the broker in September.

She will report to Alastair Christopherson, group MD, who said: “Paula brings significant commercial experience to the Group, as well as an excellent track record in managing and motivating teams and growing business.

“The County Group have just broken through the £100m premium barrier, which is a tremendous testament to our rapid growth both before and since becoming part of GRP.”

He continued: “However, we have no intention of resting on our laurels, and Paula will be a key member of our senior team as we step up a gear and set our sights on a £150m GWP target within the next three years.”

The new recruit joins County from an operations director position at C&C Insurance and has been in senior positions at Giles (regional MD); Alec Finch (MD) and JLT (regional MD).

