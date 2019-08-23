Blog: Helping vulnerable customers travel further

Insurance Cares: Chris Rolland, of AllClear the specialist medical travel insurance provider, discusses what the insurance broker industry, and specifically travel providers, can do to help vulnerable customers access insurance.

There are an estimated 12-14m consumers in the UK living with medical conditions, and they can find accessing insurance to be a complicated, expensive and extremely frustrating experience.

According to the Department of Health, ‘people with multiple long-term conditions are becoming the norm, rather than the exception’, and this issue, known as comorbidity, is on the rise*. Comorbidity further complicates the insurance landscape for these vulnerable consumers, as does older age.

Higher risk groups are not uninsurable

It’s within these ‘higher-risk’ groups that we find mainstream insurance providers do not have the appetite or experience to offer cover.

The result is that people feel themselves to be uninsurable and in the case of the travel insurance industry, this means people don’t travel – or worse, they do travel but without insurance, leaving themselves at significant financial risk. We’ve just had another summer with countless heart-breaking stories in the media, where people are unable to pay their medical bills abroad, and families are forced to set up donation websites in a desperate bid to pay for the necessary medical expenses or repatriation back to the UK.

Challenges

We see that there are three main challenges in accessing insurance for these customers: signposting; pricing; and education.

The issue with signposting is that customers who are rejected from mainstream providers do not know where to turn to find specialist travel insurance cover. Specialist insurers are out there but are competing with the larger budgets of the main players and comparison websites.

It is also a challenge for consumers to understand how a premium is calculated. It involves complex algorithms in all insurance sectors, and with travel insurance the variables include destination, length of trip, how far in advance the trip is booked – and that is before you have considered the consumer’s medical history, age, etc. It is critical for consumers to understand the value and purpose of travel insurance.

It is also important to raise more awareness and consumer understanding of the repercussions of travelling uninsured and underinsured, including the potential costs involved in falling ill abroad. An air ambulance back to the UK from Spain can easily cost £30K while it can cost around $10K a night to stay in a US hospital if you fall ill while you are on holiday there.

Regulation

Some of these challenges have been investigated by the FCA’s recent consultation report titled: ‘Signposting to travel insurance for customers with medical conditions’. While we fully agree and support the principle of signposting, this proposal requires clarity in a number of key areas and we believe that customers will be better served by a dynamic market solution rather than a costly, regulatory one.

Our concerns are around which consumers will be signposted, and to which companies. It is important that the signposting provides a helpful customer journey which is a major improvement on the status quo.

Consumers should only be signposted to providers who are able to cover almost every scenario, and that means the true specialist providers. Consumers will need to have faith in the system, and this will quickly evaporate if they are declined cover by a provider to whom they are directed.

The insurance industry already has an established service in place, which if promoted and supported by the FCA could provide a helpful and cost-effective part of the solution to help any consumer who is struggling to access travel insurance. The BIBA Find Insurance Service has a proven track record of signposting consumers directly to medical travel insurance specialists with more than 600,000 enquiries per year.

Charity

We are proactively supporting vulnerable customers by hosting forums with leading diabetes, stroke, kidney, heart disease and mobility charities to share experiences and best practice with the wider industry. This initiative is helping the industry to better understand the challenges and requirements of people with medical conditions and providing charities with collateral to help them communicate to their stakeholders the importance of comprehensive medical travel insurance.

It is also very encouraging to see Insurance Age’s Insurance Cares campaign providing an excellent example of the wider industry taking action to support vulnerable customers.

Sustainable

Our industry receives considerable negativity about treatment of these consumers, particularly in regards to disputed or declined claims. However, these types of initiatives and our efforts to support vulnerable people more directly show that in fact the opposite is true, and that there are good, comprehensive policies out there for even the most complicated medical histories.

The first step for vulnerable customers is to find insurance providers that have the appetite and experience to service their needs. Following that it is a broker’s job to provide pricing that is fair and sustainable for both the insurer and consumer, and as an industry to ensure the purchasing journey is as straightforward as possible, and products sold are clear, comprehensive and provide good value.

Chris Rolland is CEO of All Clear.