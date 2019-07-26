Fighting Fraud: Personal data is not a panacea

Iovation's John Marsden considers the tools available to combat the scourge of ghostbroking.

There’s no denying that compromised personal details are available to fraudsters. Moreover, in the insurance industry, where data about real people and real vehicles are being used by ghost brokers, insurance businesses need to constantly be on the lookout for new ways to stay ahead of fraudsters.

Although it might seem counterintuitive to put less emphasis on personal data in this fight, I am suggesting just that. Rather, we should be looking at the devices and the device connections in order to stop criminal activity before the impact is felt by good customers, aggregators, brokers and insurers.

Customers are the priority, but what happens when someone asking for a quote is actually a fraudster? Quite simply, at times fraudsters are treated to the full customer experience, incorrectly, and then often coverage is cancelled and refunded for instance in a ghost broking scenario. All the effort dedicated to on-boarding the policy goes to waste, while your costs increase and good customers are sometimes left holding the bag.

The Device Connection

This is where a deep understanding of the device being used can help to stop this type of activity in its tracks. For instance, determining if the device has been used for fraud before or how many policies have been incepted from it, if a connection can be found between multiple devices on multiple accounts used for fraud, and whether the device is showing the signs of evasion that are common with the more established ghost brokers.

Some of the most glaring evasion techniques are:

The use of the Tor Browser: Tor is a privacy protocol that is intended to help people browse the Internet anonymously.

Hiding behind a proxy: Accessing the Internet through a proxy, a service that masks users’ actual browser data, makes it more difficult to locate a user by means of an IP address.

The device adds a valuable security layer for you and your customers.

Inception

Relying on the data provided by a person looking to incept a policy isn’t fraud proof as personal data is often too easily compromised. In fact, a recent report found that “the equivalent to 291 records are stolen or exposed every single second.”

However, we can’t move away from using customer data. After all, the majority of policies are genuine and the data used to underwrite them is dependent upon an identity with all the relevant data points. But trying to detect fraudulent transactions on the proposer’s provided personal data alone is often useless.

In ghost broking terms, there is often real data being used to take out policies. Fraudsters often provide real data and have a great understanding of your processes, often better than some individuals inside your organisation.

So a good way to break the cycle of fraud is to protect yourself at the start of the process. In our experience, fraudsters often aim for the businesses that are less protected. If they are successful with that business, they go after them over and over and over again. Ask yourself a question. If you were the fraudster, would you hit the protected insurers or those that you are always successful with? It’s a question of return on investment.

From aggregators to direct insurers to brokers, we need to stand strong as an industry and stop criminal activity at the front door. Personal data on its own will often not shut the door. But pairing that data with other key data points like device behaviour might just lock the door.

John Marsden is the head of fraud prevention and authentication for EMEA at Iovation, a TransUnion company.