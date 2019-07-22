Blog: Google UK boss explains why memorable branding is important

David Black, MD financial services at Google UK, illustrates how small brokers can capture the attention of millions.

When was the last time you sat at a dinner party and heard someone rave about a great new insurance product they’d just bought? For many consumers, insurance tends to be one of those products they just buy – sometimes at the lowest possible price, whatever the brand.

Increasingly, that doesn’t have to be the case. The relevance of the policy, the quality of the service, and the power of the brand to resonate with customers is vital. People might not rave about buying insurance, but what about when they come back to a ransacked house after a holiday? Or a flooded kitchen? Or, for a business owner, a break-in at their shop or office?

Response

As insurance brokers well know, how the insurer responds in that moment is a vital part of the decision about which provider the customer would recommend in future. But how well that brand is recalled is also critical when it comes to retelling the story to spread the word of their experience. There’s no value in word of mouth if the brand is so bland that the great impression doesn’t last.

To really engage with customers, insurers need to communicate and show their human face. They need to connect with their target audience at an emotional level and build a rapport. That resonance has to be there so that when brand recommendations come – whether that’s by broker, comparison site or neighbour – the reaction is ‘Oh yes, them!’ instead of ‘Who?’.

So, finding a message and spreading the word is key. Even then, standing out against the ad purchasing power of the biggest brands is a challenge – if you tackle them on their home turf of TV, that is. By using platforms that target your audience in a clever and direct way, even the biggest brands can be challenged by a plucky newcomer.

Case study

That was the case for Simply Business, which used YouTube to reach a wide audience with a highly targeted, cost-effective campaign. Simply Business has over 500,000 customers. Its target audience covers a vast range of small to medium enterprises (SMEs), ranging from butcher to baker to candlestick maker. Each business has unique needs when it comes to insurance, so Simply Business had to find a way of talking to each individually whilst reaching them at mass. But its needs weren’t just about using ads to generate specific, high-intent leads – the campaign also had to reinforce the power of the brand.

Humour is a powerful tool for communication. It breaks down barriers and humanises people or organisations that would otherwise seem aloof and unknowable. It’s also great for bringing another dimension to what might be considered low interest categories.

With its ad agency Truant London, Simply Business created a 30-second ad showcasing five of the ‘punniest’ businesses it insures.

Humour

Who could fail to relate to He-Van Movers of the Universe, Spandau Valet, Barber Streisand, Bonny Tiler and Floral and Hardy? Celebrating the humour of these names, alongside the valiant work Britain’s small businesses do to keep the country running, made for a campaign that struck right at the heart of SME’s nationwide.

Simply Business then looked at the customer segments it wanted to reach and matched them with YouTube’s Custom Affinity and Intent audiences. These separate out audiences according to their interests and habits (affinity) and what they’re actively researching or planning (intent). This produced up to 34 different audiences in total. To these targeted and tailored audiences, YouTube showed the long-form, 30-second ad and then used shorter, six-second (or ‘bumper’) ads for retargeting.

Leads

The campaign was even more successful than anticipated, generating 169% more leads (150,000) than expected, with 220,000 clicks and reaching 5.5m people – a massive 323% more than anticipated. A quarter of viewers watched the ad all the way through, compared to an industry average of 17%, and brand awareness jumped 18% as a result.

Simply Business had no Hollywood celebrity or cute animal to put in front of a multi-million pound TV spend. Instead, it had a compelling story, told in a light-hearted yet effective way, on a platform that struck right at the heart of its customer group. Whether targeting businesses or consumers, more insurers could be reaching their own audiences effectively through digital.

Will small business insurance be the top topic of dinner party conversation in 2019 as a result? It’s unlikely. But when people do talk about insurance, Simply Business – and Bonny Tiler – will be a name very likely to come to mind.

David Black is managing director of financial services at Google UK.