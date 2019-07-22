CEO for Cobra Network revealed

Former boss Steve Burrows is set to remain as a consultant for the firm which recently became part of PIB.

Andy Tedstone is to take charge as CEO at Cobra Network, Insurance Age can reveal.

The former director of broking and placement at PIB takes up the role with immediate effect and replaces Steve Burrows who has agreed to remain with the business in a consultancy capacity.

Last month Insurance Age broke the news that PIB was to buy Cobra in a move that would take its GWP up to £900m. Since then PIB has pledged to keep the Cobra brand.

Cobra operates through its four main platforms: Cobra Network, Cobra Underwriting Agencies, Cobra London Markets and Cobra Insurance Brokers.

Career

Tedstone joined PIB in May 2017 to oversee the network’s new and existing strategic insurer relationships as well the overall broking and placement strategy. His career spans 30 years, of which 28 have been spent in broking within various businesses including a small family brokerage, a wholesale scheme broker, as well as Arthur J Gallagher and Giles.

Tedstone commented: “It goes without saying that I am delighted to have been appointed to the role of CEO for Cobra Network. I am committed to ensuring the independence of the network whilst leveraging the wider PIB Group position to make greater resources available to our members.

“Being part of PIB is probably one of the most exciting places I’ve worked, and I’m looking forward to the potential that the network can achieve with PIB’s investment.”

Value

Brendan McManus, CEO for PIB Group added: “In the two years that Andy has been with PIB as our broking and placement director, he has brought tremendous value to our strategic relationships with our carriers and I’m delighted that he has accepted his new role.

“I’m confident that under Andy’s leadership and with PIB’s investment, Cobra Network will rise to the next level that they have been seeking.”

