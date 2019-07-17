Victor, formerly Bluefin Underwriting, appoints John Stephenson as UK boss

Current incumbent, Paul Drake, is set to retire from his role at Marsh-subsidiary, Victor Insurance UK.

Victor Insurance, which described itself as the world’s largest managing general underwriter (MGU), has announced the promotion of commercial director, John Stephenson, to the position of country manager, UK.

The CEO-equivalent role is being vacated by Paul Drake who is set to retire in September this year.

Stephenson, who joined Victor Insurance UK, then named Bluefin Underwriting, in 2014, has more than 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry. He started his career with UK broker Helm Group, then spent seven years at Bluefin Insurance Services, where he held a number of positions before being appointed commercial director of Bluefin Underwriting in 2015.

Europe

The company also announced that Fred Willemze, currently president of Victor Continental Europe, will take up the newly-created role of strategic partnerships director for Victor International.

He previously held senior positions in companies such as XL, Mercer and Marsh. In his new role, he will be responsible for expanding Victor’s business with multi-national distribution partners, including large affinity partners and digital platforms.

Both Stephenson and Willemze will report directly to Anthony Stevens, president of Victor International.

Stevens said: “Both John and Fred are outstanding insurance professionals who will enable us to further drive Victor’s international growth ambitions in their new roles.”

Future

He added: “We are very optimistic about the opportunities we see to expand and innovate our product range and distribution channels, as well as broadening our geographic reach, and John and Fred will play a vital role in delivering this success.

“I would like to thank Paul for his hard work and contributions to the success of Victor and wish him a happy retirement.”

Bluefin Underwriting rebranded as Victor Insurance in September last year, following the global unification and rebrand of the Schinnerer Group earlier this year.

The Schinnerer managing general agent (MGA) is part of Marsh & McLennan’s underwriting arm and the broking firm bought Bluefin from Axa in November 2016.

Prior to the deal Marsh did not have a UK underwriting business.

At the time of the rebrand Drake told Insurance Age that the organisation was looking to work with more brokers as it planned to double its UK gross premium income to around £156m by 2021.

He stated: “We’ll do that by expanding our footprint, expanding our broker capability and introducing new products and specialisms.”

