Market moves: Movers and shakers

There were many big name moves in June, with several arrivals and departures announced at the executive level

It was a quieter month for brokers, but the changes were noticeable at insurers and MGAs.

Saga CEO Lance Batchelor set January 2020 as the date of his departure, kick-starting the race to find his replacement. Laurent Matras was confirmed as executive managing director of Axa Retail, ending speculation over a role he had been filling temporarily.

Nexus Group hired Marc van der Veer as CEO of European ventures, taking him from GEO Underwriting.

Elsewhere, Taylor Rhodes was announced as the new CEO of Applied Systems. Outgoing CEO Reid French will stay with the firm as a director.

It was a particularly busy month for Premium Credit (see box). The finance provider refreshed its management team by announcing three arrivals, spearheaded by former Wonga CEO Tara Waite.

Brokers

Jensten Group, previously known as Coversure, has appointed Andy Fairchild to the newly-created role of retail managing director. Fairchild left Broker Network in December 2018 after five years as CEO at the company. He previously worked as managing director at Footman James and COO at Axa. Fairchild took up the post on 8 July.

Kevin Nichol stepped down as managing director of GS Group at the end of May. He had been in the role since January 2018, replacing company founder George Stubbs, who has now moved back into the MD role.

Four TL Dallas brokers will join Blackford Insurance as part of a customer book purchase. Stephen Randall, Monika Hübsch, Alan Grant and Laura Scougall are all making the move. Glasgow-based Blackford will open a new Edinburgh office to house the team.

Saga has announced that group CEO Lance Batchelor will retire from the business in January 2020. He will have been with the company for six years. The provider has announced that the recruitment process to find a successor has begun. Batchelor said: “I am very proud of the journey we have taken to modernise the business and refocus it on customers.”

iGO4 has appointed Simon Harrow to the newly created role of chief customer officer as part of a wider restructure that brings all customer channels and touchpoints under one head. The move means that Harrow, who was previously head of digital strategy and innovation with the company, now assumes responsibility for operations, quality, business excellence and training, as well as his original brief of marketing, digital and the online customer journey.

Market focus: Premium Credit It has been a busy month at Premium Credit, with Tara Waite (pictured right), Owen Thomas and Jon Howells all announced as joining the company. On 6 June, Tara Waite (formerly Kneafsey) was revealed as the new CEO of the finance provider. According to the firm, outgoing CEO Tom Woolgrove stepped down to pursue other business interests. Most recently, Waite was CEO of Wonga Group. She left the company in January 2019, five months after it entered administration in August 2018. Waite re-joined the insurance industry with a non-executive director role at Ageas UK in April. Following Waite’s arrival, it was announced that Owen Thomas, former sales and distribution director at RSA, joined the company as chief sales officer on 24 June. Jon Howells, commercial director at Close Brothers Premium Finance, is due to follow him in September. Howells will be chief commercial officer for insurance premium finance. Discussing the arrivals, Waite commented: “The human capital, skills, knowledge and experience found within our business remains our most important asset. “The additions to Premium Credit are significant developments and I am delighted to welcome them to my executive team.”

Insurers and MGAs

Laurent Matras has been confirmed as executive managing director of Axa Retail. Matras had been occupying the role on an interim basis since Gareth Howell left the insurer at the end of February 2019. He has been with Axa for 13 years, previously working as managing director for personal intermediary and corporate partners. Matras will also be part of Axa Insurance’s leadership team, representing the retail business in Axa UK’s management committee.

Nexus Group has hired Marc van der Veer as CEO of European ventures. He was previously CEO of international at Geo Underwriting, an Ardonagh MGA. At Nexus, van der Veer will focus on a buy and build strategy for an identified pipeline of niche European MGAs, reporting to group CEO Colin Thompson.

Zurich UK has named Robert Kuchinski as head of commercial insurance. He replaces Vinicio Cellerini, who moves within Zurich to become global head of customer and distribution management, commercial insurance. Kuchinski joined the company in 2017 as global head of property and energy. He previously worked several roles within AIG’s property and energy business.

The financial teams at providers Ecclesiastical and Liberty Specialist Markets also switched things up. Liberty Specialist Markets employed Steve McMurray as chief financial officer (CFO). He took on the new role with immediate effect. Prior to joining LSM, McMurray was CFO for BGC Partners Inc, a leading global brokerage business. He brings a wealth of experience from across multiple industries including insurance, having spent nine years at MS Amlin. He will report to Matthew Moore, president and managing director, Liberty Specialty Markets, and Frank Robinson, chief financial officer, Global Risk Solutions.

Ecclesiastical also has a new CFO. Denise Cockrem took on a post on Ecclesiastical’s board as an executive director on 1 July, having led the finance, actuarial, risk and internal audit functions since last year. Cockrem was formerly with Good Energy Group, where she held the position of chief financial officer. Ecclesiastical detailed that she brings a wealth of relevant experience, having held various positions at Ernst & Young, Barclays, RBS, Direct Line and RSA.

Others

It has been announced that Taylor Rhodes will replace Reid French as CEO of Applied Systems. French will remain with the software provider, becoming a director on the firm’s board. Rhodes was previously CEO at SMS Assist and Rackspace.

Adrian Brown has joined technology provider SSP as a non-executive director, joining existing NEDs Dave Alderson and Andrew Davison. Brown will continue to hold his position as executive adviser at Ardonagh.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a data, analytics and technology provider to the public and private sectors, including insurance, has appointed Jeffrey Skelton as managing director, insurance, UK and Ireland, effective from 1 July. Skelton will be responsible for investment and development of solutions that meet clients’ strategic objectives. Lexis Nexis detailed that the company’s ambitious growth track to provide the next generation of mobility and connected car services to insurance providers will accelerate with Jeffrey at the helm. Skelton has worked for LexisNexis Risk Solutions for over 17 years and brings decades of insurance and leadership experience to his new role. He will continue reporting to Bill Madison, chief executive officer, insurance, and will relocate with his family from the company’s USA headquarters in Atlanta to Nottingham.