The Blog Spot: Women in insurance, is anything changing?

Aara Syed questions how far insurance has come in its treatment of women.

A month on from the announcement of InfoPro Digital’s launch of the Diversity & Inclusion Awards (to be held on 14 November) there have been a string of sexual harassment allegations linked to Lloyd’s of London.

On Monday (24 June) CEO John Neal revealed a staff member at Lloyd’s was suspended following what he described as alcohol-related inappropriate comments made on a business trip.

This was mere days after Lloyd’s revealed it had started advisory committees with a focus on diversity & inclusion (20 June).

In mid-June sister publication, Insurance Post revealed that at Guy Carpenter, a Lloyd’s of London broker, a senior boss was suspended after he sent an email to all staff referencing a female colleague and glazed ring doughnuts.

These stories all came after reports that two executives from Lloyd’s provider, Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) had been accused of sexual harassment, one allegation saw an incident of groping at a staff party, the other an issue of a junior employee being stalked (reported on 11 June).

Road ahead

So despite the #metoo movement, the festival for diversity & inclusion in insurance (Dive In) and the set-up of women in insurance initiatives such as the CII’s Insuring Women’s Futures it still appears that the industry has a long way to travel.

This is enhanced by the CII figures on the gender pay gap from 2018/19 which indicate that the gender pay gap is 23.2%, a fall of 0.8% from the previous year.

This was only the second year of the CII running this gender pay gap report, but if the gender pay gap continues to fall this slowly it could be a quarter of a century before there is pay equality across the genders.

That is without breaking down the pay into the ethnicity of women. The CII released its own ethnic pay gap figures and have recognised that there is a lack of research in this area.

Intersection

It only gets more complicated as you bring in the issue of intersectionality which breaks down groups into the ways that bias mean they may experience discrimination e.g. sexuality. The topic of sexuality and equality also comes into question following the Evening Standard opinion piece from a former staff member which savaged the business for its culture and treatment of women.

Women in insurance is a multi-faceted issue, with sexual harassment, pay and intersectionality all clear areas to consider.

And, though I wish I had a simple-easy solution, I think it is important to at least have these conversations and continue to hold individuals guilty of harassment and/or discrimination to account while acknowledging our own biases and trying to combat them.

Aara Syed is reporter on Insurance Age.