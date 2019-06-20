The Blog Spot: First impressions

Commissioning editor Laurence Eastham reflects on his first month in the insurance industry.

Since joining Insurance Age as commissioning editor a month ago, I’ve enjoyed a detailed introduction to the insurance industry.

Insurance appears to be a sector in flux, constantly adjusting to internal and external pressures.

A common theme this month had been redressing inequality, both for employees and for customers.

Several stories broke regarding the harassment of women, marking a pushback against the effects of what many see as a longstanding gender imbalance within insurance.

Elsewhere, the regulatory battle against dual pricing has been gathering speed.

As these important stories continue to develop, it will be fascinating to witness how the industry tackles its biases.

Equality

Even during my short time in the industry, it’s become apparent that inequality is an ongoing problem.

Over the month, two articles detailed a culture problem at Lloyd’s.

Two executives at provider Tokio Marine Kiln resigned following harassment claims. A former Lloyd’s underwriter also published an explosive blog on the market’s hostile environment to those that don’t fit the mould, including former CEO Dame Inga Beale.

That’s not to mention the tabloid-dominating story on Guy Carpenter that our sister publication Post broke, which truly needs to be read to be believed.

Looking for the silver lining on this dark cloud, it’s reassuring to know that unacceptable behaviour is being called out and held to account. The move towards equality is only growing in momentum.

I look forward to getting involved in Insurance Age’s inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Awards this coming November, as well as the Dive In festival and the Link network for LGBTQ employees.

Social

Despite these problems, one thing that’s struck me is the personable nature of the insurance industry.

It’s been great to join a sector that is outgoing and sociable. Since I joined Insurance Age, I’ve already had the opportunity to talk to a wide variety of brokers and insurers.

This included interviewing Tom Aldridge, founder and managing director of Blackford, at an important time for his business.

I also gauged the response of brokers to Aviva’s restructure announcement, granting me a unique perspective on such a big story.

The insurer is set to split its life and GI businesses and is targeting 1,800 redundancies over the next three years to reduce costs, and brokers are understandably sceptical.

In our upcoming July issue, you’ll be able to read our roundtable discussion with Markerstudy on capacity providers that I attended and edited. Chaired by Insurance Age editor Sian Barton, the event was a fantastic opportunity to discuss a pressing issue for the industry with a cross-section of market experts.

Across these experiences, it has become apparent that the insurance sector values the importance of its employees, making sure they are front-and-centre in any decisions.

Customers

Going forward, I’ll be following the ongoing dual pricing controversy with interest.

Even as a newcomer, it’s plainly unacceptable that customers would pay a higher premium for staying with their existing insurer.

Across five sectors, this ‘loyalty premium’ has been estimated as costing customers £4bn each year.

Since Citizens Advice reignited the debate with its super-complaint in October 2018, both the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) have picked up the baton.

By the end of the month, the FCA had begun a market study into pricing practices in insurance.

This month, the government wrote a letter to the CMA, floating the idea of letting the department bypass the courts and issue fines to offending firms directly.

The government also promised to legislate to give Ofcom and the FCA additional powers to help existing customers.

Perhaps it sounds simplistic, but insurance should work for its customers, not the other way around.

As an industry that exists to provide peace of mind and financial security, firms should recognise their duty of care towards customers. Unfair outcomes should not be the price paid for growth in profits.

Laurence Eastham is commissioning editor at Insurance Age