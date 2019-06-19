Waite-led Premium Credit takes Howells from Close Brothers and Thomas from RSA

Following Tara Waite's appointment as CEO, Owen Thomas and Jon Howells join the company from RSA and Close Brothers respectively.

Premium Credit has announced key appointments to its executive team

Owen Thomas, former sales and distribution director at RSA, will join the company in June.

Jon Howells, commercial director at Close Brothers Premium Finance, is due to follow him in September.

The hires come only 7 days after Tara Waite (formerly Kneafsey) took the helm as CEO.

Regarding the arrivals, Waite commented: “The human capital, skills, knowledge and experience found within our business remains our most important asset.

“The additions to Premium Credit are significant developments and I am delighted to welcome them to my executive team.”

Arrivals

Thomas joins Premium Credit as chief sales officer after six years at RSA. During his time at the company, Thomas rose to become sales and distribution director. Thomas left RSA in December 2018.

Describing the move, Thomas said: “I am delighted to be joining the market leading team at Premium Credit.

“I look forward to driving sustainable growth by working with my new colleagues to strengthen our relationships and promote our innovative propositions to our clients and customers.”

Waite has been CEO of RSA Insurance Group’s Latvia business and managing director of the firm’s UK SME and Delegated Authority business.She left RSA in 2014.

Howells will arrive at Premium Credit in September as chief commercial officer for insurance premium finance.

Prior to his role at Close Brothers, Howells held positions at Hastings Direct and Swinton.

Overhaul

The management shake-up closely follows Tara Waite’s arrival at Premium Credit. Waite replaced Tom Woolgrove as CEO, who stepped down to pursue other business interests.

Most recently, Waite was CEO of Wonga Group. She left the company in January 2019, five months after it entered administration in August 2018.

Waite rejoined the insurance industry in April 2019, taking on a non-executive director role at Ageas UK.

Premium Credit has had a tumultuous year. In March 2019, brokers using the company’s portal experienced two days of outages. The previous September, its systems went offline following a cyber incident.

Waite is confident that the firm is moving upwards: “It’s an exciting time to be a part of Premium Credit as we continue to focus on enhancing our business operations and customer experience.

“Over the past two quarters this strategy has enabled the Group to improve the performance of its business, including increased volumes, an improved credit performance and higher levels of cost recovery.”

