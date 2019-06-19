Insurance Age

Ardonagh’s van der Veer joins Nexus

welcome-3-2016
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Marc van der Veer was previously CEO of international for Ardonagh MGA GEO Underwriting.

Nexus Group has hired Marc van der Veer as CEO of European ventures.

He joins Nexus from the Ardonagh Group, where he was CEO of international for specialty MGA Geo Underwriting. He joined Geo in 2017 following its rebrand from Towergate Underwriting.

In his new role, van der Veer will report to Nexus group CEO Colin Thompson. His main focus at Nexus will be on pursuing a buy and build strategy for an identified pipeline of niche European specialty MGAs.

He will then manage the acquired businesses which will sit within a new division of the Nexus Group.

Deals
Most recently, Nexus bought bought specialist trade credit broker Credit & Business Finance (CBF).

The company simultaneously announced it had created a broking division – Xenia Broking Group.

In April 2019, Nexus revealed it had raised £16m for acquisition deals and also bought MGA Capital Risks.

Last November, Geo and Ardonagh announced that commercial elements of Geo’s portfolio had been sold to Arch UK Holdings for £31m.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on People

Podcast

Most read

  1. GRP-owned Sagars buys Thomas Cook
  2. Three directors out as Policy Expert buys loss-making Sure Thing!
  3. PIB's £50m spending on brokers in 2018 revealed
  4. Hiscox creates Cyber Exposure Calculator
  5. Insurers could face fines for £4bn dual pricing "rip off"
  6. Adrian Brown becomes NED at SSP
  7. Government revives further regulation of aggregators

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: