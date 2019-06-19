Ardonagh’s van der Veer joins Nexus

Marc van der Veer was previously CEO of international for Ardonagh MGA GEO Underwriting.

Nexus Group has hired Marc van der Veer as CEO of European ventures.

He joins Nexus from the Ardonagh Group, where he was CEO of international for specialty MGA Geo Underwriting. He joined Geo in 2017 following its rebrand from Towergate Underwriting.

In his new role, van der Veer will report to Nexus group CEO Colin Thompson. His main focus at Nexus will be on pursuing a buy and build strategy for an identified pipeline of niche European specialty MGAs.

He will then manage the acquired businesses which will sit within a new division of the Nexus Group.

Deals

Most recently, Nexus bought bought specialist trade credit broker Credit & Business Finance (CBF).

The company simultaneously announced it had created a broking division – Xenia Broking Group.

In April 2019, Nexus revealed it had raised £16m for acquisition deals and also bought MGA Capital Risks.

Last November, Geo and Ardonagh announced that commercial elements of Geo’s portfolio had been sold to Arch UK Holdings for £31m.

