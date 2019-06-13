Laurent Matras confirmed as executive managing director of Axa Retail

Matras had been in the role on an interim basis since Gareth Howell left the provider at the end of February.

Axa UK has announced that Laurent Matras will become leader of the Axa Retail business as its executive managing director on a permanent basis.

Matras has been in the role on an interim basis since 1 March after Gareth Howell left at the end of February this year.

Within this role he is part of the Axa Insurance leadership team, representing the Axa Retail business in Axa’s UK management committee.

Claudio Gienal, chief executive, Axa UK & Ireland commented: “He [Matras] has proved to be an effective member of the management committee and Axa Insurance leadership team over the last three months and I look forward to working with him to deliver our ambitious agenda for the Retail business this year and beyond.”

Matras said: “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Retail business and across the wider company to deliver against our current plan as well as looking to the future as we develop our Beyond 2020 strategy.”

The new executive managing director has been with Axa Insurance for thirteen years and before this new role he was managing director for personal intermediary and corporate partners.

Prior to this he held multiple leadership roles including, head of actuarial, head of personal lines underwriting and three years as finance director.

In between these positions Matras has also been managing director at Groupama Insurances.

