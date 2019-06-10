News analysis: Broker bosses told to take the lead on mental health

The insurance sector is waking up to the problem of mental ill health, but there is still a long way to to go to overcome the difficulty some face in finding support, reports Martin Friel

Despite the common view of the insurance industry as dusty, outdated and populated by men in grey suits, much has been done over the last few years to introduce greater diversity and become more progressive.

Diversity in gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation have all received a huge amount of focus and it certainly does feel that progress is being made. However, there is one area that has been underrepresented in the diversity discussion – mental health.

According to a 2015 report from The Mental Health Foundation and Unum, Added Value: Mental Health as a Workplace Asset, an estimated 8.6m people in the UK were dealing with a common mental health problem such as stress, depression or anxiety, and nearly 4.9m of those people were in work.

Although much is made of the cost of mental health, the report points out that people living with mental health problems contributed an estimated £226bn (12.1%) to the UK’s GDP.

When considered in this way, it starts to feel less like a demographic that should be maligned for costing money and more like a population that needs to be protected and supported like any other productive sector of society.

Thriving at work

And the insurance industry seems to be waking up to this fact. In its Guide to Implementing the Thriving at Work Standards, the Chartered Insurance Institute’s people engagement director, Tali Shlomo, makes a strong case for bringing mental health into the diversity fold.

“The need to create a culture and safe place for individuals to seek support and guidance if they ever face mental ill health in their lifetime is imperative, as is providing line managers with the tools to equip them to support their team members,” she says.

“Since many [companies and employers] find it difficult to talk about mental wellbeing, it is understandably harder to tackle.”

What she is hinting at is the difficulty of getting beyond the stigma of mental health. Managers and business owners clearly find it a difficult subject to broach or one that they don’t feel they have the personal experience or skills to manage properly.

But leaders in the broking sector need to find a way to get beyond that because there is a clear need for their support. Research from Ecclesiastical found that 78% of brokers felt stressed at work, with a third of these suffering from stress at least once a week. In addition, half of brokers felt anxious at work, with nearly as many regularly feeling overwhelmed by work pressures. One in five even said they had suffered depression related to work.

It is probably too much of a stretch to say that brokers are uniquely exposed to pressures that result in mental ill health, but it does seem that they are either increasingly willing to talk about it or more are suffering.

The experience of the Insurance Charities, which has for many years offered personal and financial support to individuals who have worked in insurance, seems to support this.

“In the last few years, we have found that a significant number of those who come to us are facing mental health challenges,” says marketing and communications manager, Victoria Sutton.

“Sometimes these result from difficult life events, but often they have existed for many years but have become more difficult to manage.”

As concerning as all this may be, the fact that organisations are willing to be more open, means that the crucial first step of talking about the problem has been taken.

Rise to prominence

That conversation assumed a very prominent role at the recent British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) Conference, where around 800 delegates attended a panel discussion on the subject, an attendance that was only surpassed by the two keynote speakers, Biba CEO Steve White and Boris Johnson.

So, there is clearly an appetite for information on the subject but how does the sector take it beyond a conversation and into discernible action? Those who are leading the discussion, believe it comes down to attacking the stigma.

“The public as a whole and our sector particularly appear to be very open to understanding more about mental wellbeing,” says Biba’s White.

“I think we have to address the language about this sort of illness. Psychologist Professor Tanya Byron (who led the discussion) called it brain illness, not mental illness, and the panel discussed how too many times people were said to have ‘admitted’ that they had an issue or, worse, ‘confessed’ to it – language that is not used for other diseases or illnesses.

“That, I think, must change,” White insisted.

This is echoed by Ecclesiastical’s commercial director, Adrian Saunders, who says that while it is encouraging that more and more brokers are implementing HR policies and mental health support, they are only any use if people feel confident enough to use them.

“It’s about businesses, leaders and individuals giving permission and creating an environment where it is safe to talk about it,” he argues.

So how can the reluctance about talking about this in the workplace be overcome? The conversation has begun, but would leaders and managers being more open about their own experience encourage others to do the same?

Root causes

“I can’t imagine leaders of brokers admitting to using mental health support and it goes back to the root cause of some of the challenges we have here,” says Saunders.

This is an attitude that Equipsme founder and CEO Matthew Reed has experienced first hand when speaking to brokers about the mental health services provided by his product.

“When we did our customer insight work, it was clear that mental wellbeing is still a very divisive topic – there are some businesses that think it is crucial and others that think it is whale music and walks with llamas,” he says.

He agrees with Saunders that it is one thing to have the support available and another thing entirely for people to feel empowered to use it. He believes it’s up to leaders to provide that.

There are still a lot of owner-driven broker businesses, so for these guys to stand up and say that they had a really difficult time but benefitted from talking about it would be really powerful Matthew Reed

“There are still a lot of owner-driven broker businesses, so for these guys to stand up and say that they had a really difficult time but benefitted from talking about it would be really powerful,” he says.

But will they? When Insurance Age approached a number of high-profile industry leaders to talk about their personal experiences, none were willing to do so, stating that they had never had first-hand experience of mental health problems.

They may have been lucky enough not to have suffered with their mental health. But with statistics showing that one in four of us will experience some mental health problems in our lifetime, it seems that, statistically, at least some were simply reluctant to share for the very reasons highlighted above.

Taking the lead

The fact remains that even when support and processes are in place, individuals need to be sure that it is OK to talk about it and seek help but, as we all do, they look to their leaders for cues on acceptable behaviour. If brokers want their people to be brave enough to take that first step, then surely it is incumbent upon those leaders to show the same bravery and take a more prominent (and perhaps personal) role in the conversation around mental health.

“This isn’t a project,” says Saunders. “The more we have the opportunity to talk about it, the more the press, Biba and companies talk about it, internally and externally, the more we will see change happen.”