Martyn Holman joins Banks-owned Eldon Insurance board

The former Brightside CEO has been appointed as an NED alongside Sir Mark Boleat as chairman.

Martyn Holman, former CEO of Brightside, is to join Eldon Insurance as a non-executive director, subject to regulatory approval.

Holman, formerly at Markerstudy, has also taken board roles at Prem Fina, Open GI and National Salvage in recent months.

Sir Mark Boleat has also been appointed as chairman of Eldon Insurance, again subject to regulatory approval.

According to Eldon, Sir Mark will oversee the Eldon Insurance board in his role as chairman. Previously, he has been director general of the Association of British Insurers and held a number of other senior financial services roles.

Sustainability

Holman, who spent 12 years at Brightside and succeeded Arron Banks as CEO, commented: “I am pleased to join the business as a non-executive director alongside Sir Mark, and I look forward to working with Eldon Insurance to help the business achieve its objective of providing a continuous growth environment in terms of profits and sustainability as an insurance broker.”

Liz Bilney, chief executive officer of Eldon Insurance, said “Eldon Insurance has demonstrated strong successive year on year growth to date, combined with a healthy level of solvency and profitability.

“Eldon strives to continuously find way to innovate and evolve our business, and as a result are excited at the future opportunities for growth and expansion ahead of us. Martyn and Sir Mark will be great assets to the company, bringing direction, guidance and challenge from a wealth of industry experience.”

Southern Rock, a company closely related to Eldon, and Brightside were involved in a dispute in 2015 over a number of confidential issues relating to intellectual property, breaches of trading agreements and breaches of terms of business agreements. The dispute was eventually settled out of court with the terms undisclosed.

Last year Eldon, trading as Go Skippy, was fined £120,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) along with the Leave.EU campaign for serious breaches of the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (PECR).

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.