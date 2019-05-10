Insurance Cares: Charity begins at home?

Ahead of Biba’s 2019 conference, which has mental health at the top of the agenda and features Freddie Flintoff, Professor Green and Katie Piper speaking on the topic, Steve White considers how the broker sector can foster wellbeing for its workforce.

I was discussing how to attract new talent into our industry with our young broker ambassadors and the topic of what school and university leavers would want to know about our profession came up. Loud and clear those closer to school leaving age than I said they want to know that the sector cares!

We all have examples of how to demonstrate that this is true. Working to help vulnerable customers; the Insurance Charities; fund raising; campaigns like Insurance Cares; and many firms offering sabbaticals. We certainly do care. But I couldn’t get out of my mind the oft trotted out phrase – ‘charity begins at home’ – so how much does the sector care about the people within it?

Biba has a 2019 Manifesto commitment to help members to support the wellbeing of employees. And research highlights that this is, in fact, essential.

Stress

Research by Ecclesiastical in 2018 suggested that insurance brokers are more likely to suffer stress than other financial sector workers. Lockton, a Biba member, recently revealed the fact that the ease of being available ‘round the clock’, negatively impacts work-life balance.

Just as health and safety measures relating to physical wellbeing are regarded as hygiene factors in business so must harmful effects upon mental health be guarded against. More and more firms are recognising the importance of mental wellbeing and we call for a culture of openness around mental health. The insurance brokers of the future will want nothing less.

The sentiment and the desire are there but the facts borne from Ecclesiastical’s research point to a need for us to do more.

Just one in three brokers would talk to their manager about mental health issues

Even fewer (26%) would talk to their HR department

department Men over 35 years old are least likely to open up about any mental health issues.

However we know that companies of all sizes are taking this seriously – 38% of brokers said that they were trying to create a supportive culture. But there is still a reluctance to be open.

Progressive

On the positive side, at Biba we are seeing a great amount of interest in the topic and a high degree of empathy expressed when a case in point is discussed. We wanted to build on this which is why we are having a high profile session at the 2019 Biba Conference. The session, with household names Freddie Flintoff, Professor Green and Katie Piper talking about living with their mental health issues is one of the most sought after on the programme. We expect it to really give impetus to developing a truly progressive attitude to wellbeing.

Recognising that more than 1 in 4 people will suffer from mental health issues in the course of their lives is sobering. It means of course that the concept of successful businesses only being run by ‘flawless’ leaders is mistaken.

Making sure that addressing and understanding this issue and creating an empathetic environment for employees is not a nice to have – it’s essential for our industry and I do see change coming.

Steve White is CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.