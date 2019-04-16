Tokio Marine Kiln’s Blundell joins Biba

Alastair Blundell takes up the newly-created position of head of general insurance.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has appointed Alastair Blundell, formerly head of distribution at Tokio Marine Kiln Group, to the newly developed role of head of general insurance.



Blundell will report into executive director Graeme Trudgill.

Blundell takes up the role today (16 April) and will be part of the Biba policy team.

Biba detailed that he will have responsibility for management of general insurance policy work, representing and progressing issues to the Government and media, particularly around Biba’s Manifesto campaigns.

Experience

Trudgill commented: “Alastair has a wealth of experience in the market working with brokers. His knowledge and experience will benefit Biba and its members. There are more insurer focused Manifesto points this year and Alastair is the ideal person to help drive these forward.”

Blundell added: “I’m delighted to join Biba, I’ve spent more than 35 years in insurance underwriting both in the UK and internationally. I am looking forward to the challenge of now working with the broking side of the industry to help drive professionalism and standards.”

The former distribution director left Tokio Marine Kiln on 29 March this year.

Steve White, Biba’s chief executive, concluded: “We welcome Alastair on board. He will help to progress the Manifesto points that our members have raised. As a senior employee from an insurance company he can add to the rich mix of the Biba team.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.