Nick Milton to develop Pen Underwriting’s broker strategy replacing Simon Taylor

Milton has been promoted to the role of head of UK sales and distribution and will seek to grow broker relationships.

Managing general agent Pen Underwriting has announced the promotion of Nick Milton to the position of head of UK sales and distribution with responsibility for the day-to-day management of the 16-strong national sales team and the strategic expansion of Pen’s broker relationships in the UK.

In his new role Milton replaces former sales director, Simon Taylor, who stepped down earlier this year and is now wholesale MD for Jensten Group (formerly Coversure).

According to Pen, Milton comes to the role with more than 15 years of sales and management experience, gained through a range of senior roles at Pen Underwriting, Fusion Insurance Services and RSA Group.

He joined the Pen business in 2015 and was regional director (Midlands & South West) within the business’s commercial division prior to moving into this new role.

Pivotal

Nick Wright, Pen’s managing director, commercial lines, said: “Nick is a strong people leader with a history of delivering sustained revenue growth and optimising client relationships, all of which make him the ideal candidate to lead our growing sales operations.

“This is a pivotal role that will drive forward our ambitious growth agenda and being able to appoint from within the existing Pen team is testament to the wealth of talent we have within our business.”

Milton added: “We have a fantastic array of products and services within Pen across multiple distribution channels. My role now is to bring it all together and match the right products to the needs of our customers.”

A spokesperson said of Taylor: “We’d like to thank Simon for his contributions to Pen over the past four years and wish him all the best for the future.”

In May last year Insurance Age revealed that Pen Underwriting was set to return to M&A after a hiatus since 2015. The last big purchase for the Gallagher-owned business was Evolution Underwriting in 2015.

Last year the business also unveiled the largest master binder in its history as it consolidated 15 UK household and SME portfolios into a five-year arrangement led by Legal & General worth £550m over the period.

The Pen brand was rolled out in 2014 with the business formed out of Gallagher’s acquisition spree bringing together the likes of Dallas Kirkland, e-Underwriting, Ink, IRS, Keelan Westall, Oamps, Think, Vela, Woodbrook and Zennor. OIM Underwriting was added in 2015.

