Lorica's Stefan Puttnam exits one year after PIB acquisition

Firm has seen an number of employment changes as it works to merge the two brokers following PIB's acquisition of Lorica in March last year.

Less than six months after Stefan Puttnam became joint managing director of PIB Insurance Brokers and Lorica Insurance Brokers he has decided to move on Insurance Age can reveal.

Puttnam left at the end of March and staff will now report to the CEO for PIB Group’s retail specialty division, Nigel Salisbury, for an indefinite period of time.

A spokesperson commented: “Stefan has made a valuable contribution, including all the work involved in combining the talent and resources of PIB Insurance Brokers and Lorica Insurance Brokers to operate as a consolidated entity.

“We would like to thank Stefan for all his support and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Former joint managing director for Lorica Insurance Brokers alongside Puttnam, Carlo Marelli will now look after the combined Lorica and PIB Insurance Broker businesses in Hemel Hempstead and London.

In addition to Puttnam’s exit Alex Coleman has joined as operations director, leaving her post as retail product and proposition director at Towergate. She will manage the SBU/private client team, based in Gloucester.

Consolidation

PIB Group explained the changes were part of the process to merge PIB and Lorica which it bought at the end of last year.

The firm said that as a result of this acquisition it can provide a broader remit of products and services across the two businesses, with great customer service as a focus.

The firm stated: “This year the focus is on accelerating the journey to become a fully coherent, collaborative and integrated division to further benefit its clients.

“As this journey has developed, some people moves have taken place.”

