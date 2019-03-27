Blog: Beware of the FOS

Ian Mason, of Gowling WLG, considers the impact of the compensation limit increase to £350,000.

On 8 March 2019, the FCA and the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) jointly published a policy statement, following consultation, on the limit which FOS may award firms for complaints.

From 1 April 2019, the award limit will increase to £350,000 (previously £150,000) for complaints about acts or omissions by firms on or after 1 April 2019 (this is not an April 1 joke). The maximum amount will be £160,000 for complaints about acts or omissions by firms before 1 April 2019, and which are referred to the FOS after that date.

These changes are significant for the insurance industry, and insurers were one of the largest groups responding to the FCA’s consultation proposals. Complaints above the current (pre 1 April 2019) award limit typically involve insurance that protect consumers from a significant loss, advice on long-term investments that provide an income in retirement, or the investments themselves.

Reasons for the increased limit

The FCA and the FOS are very clear that one of the desired outcomes from the increased limit is that more complainants who are eligible under FOS will receive the full amount of compensation when their complaint is upheld. This includes individuals and small businesses, charities and trusts.

Another objective is that the increased limit will encourage firms to improve their conduct, for example behaviour and product governance, in situations where the higher compensation limit could be awarded. This could result in greater consumer protection levels and a fairer financial services industry, which should improve trust and lead to greater participation in the market.

Impact on the insurance industry

Regulated firms, including brokers, will want to review and update their consumer facing materials about complaints-handling procedures, ensure they are using the most recent version of the FOS’s standard explanatory leaflet, and that staff who handle complaints are aware of the increased limits.

Given the higher amounts involved, it would be surprising if some firms at least did not devote more resources to complaints handling, qualitatively and quantitatively. It would also be prudent for firms to review any trends in the complaints received, and examine root causes.

What information on complaints is being provided to senior management at a firm, and who is responsible ultimately for reviewing and responding to this (taking into account, in particular, the FCA’s emphasis on individual accountability under its Senior Managers and Certification Regime)?

There will also be an impact on cover provided by insurers to regulated firms. The FCA/FOS accepted the views expressed by PII insurers in the consultation that there could be a material impact on the price and availability of PII cover.

The FCA/FOS would also expect there to be an increase in the price of defined benefit (DB) transfer advice if PII premiums significantly increased, or a significant number of firms stopped providing DB transfer advice.

Therefore the increased award limit could lead to significant premium increases (the insurers responding to the consultation indicated increases of between 200% and 500% for firms carrying out DB transfer advice), which could make PII unaffordable for those firms, so that they would have to leave the market.

Concerns about the FOS

The higher award limit has highlighted existing concerns about the FOS. The FOS process is not a court process. Cases are not decided in accordance with legal precedent but on the much broader “fair and reasonable” basis, which is harder to predict.

The FOS determination process is deliberately intended to be informal and consumer-friendly. It is largely paper-based, and without features such as disclosure of documents and cross-examination of witnesses.

The process is “one size fits all”, so there is no enhanced course of action available to consider more complex or higher value complaints. There is no statutory appeal process against a FOS decision other than judicial review, which is limited in scope and availability, and would generally be regarded as a last resort.

There have also been broader concerns about the capability and capacity of FOS to deal with existing complaints, for example lengthy delays in making decisions, the quality of those decisions. In 2018 there was an independent review of FOS, which made a number of recommendations for improvement, and these have been taken on board by the FOS.

In conclusion, the increased award limit is likely to result in a greater focus by firms on complaints. Some firms may be motivated to challenge and contest complaints more vigorously (although firms are under a regulatory obligation to handle complaints fairly), which could result in further delays and more pressure on FOS, so one of the outcomes could be the opposite of what was intended.

Ian Mason is partner and head of UK Financial Services Regulation, Gowling WLG