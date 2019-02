Penny James, CFO at the insurer is set to take the helm from 9 May this year.

Direct Line Group has announced that current chief financial officer Penny James will take up the CEO role this May.

She takes over from Paul Geddes (pictured right) who is stepping down as a board member following the conclusion of the provider’s annual general meeting on 9 May.

He is set to leave the group after ten years as CEO the end of July this year.

The company has launched the search for a new CFO.

Understanding

Mike Biggs, chairman of Direct Line Group (DLG), thanked Geddes for his leadership and said of James: “She combines a deep understanding of our sector with outstanding leadership skills, financial and risk expertise, and deep strategic thinking.

“The Board is confident that Penny is ideally suited to leading the delivery of DLG’s short-term strategic imperatives, including technological and business transformation, and the development of the next stage of our strategy.”

He added: “Paul successfully led the executive team in the separation of the Group from the Royal Bank of Scotland, its listing on the London Stock Exchange and its entry into the FTSE100. We wish him the very best for the future.”

Evolving

James praised the talented and diverse workforce, customer focused culture, brands and multi-channel business and products at Direct Line.

She continued: “Together with our strong balance sheet, this has helped make DLG the successful business it is today and means we are ideally placed to thrive in an evolving market.

“This year we are beginning to execute the next phase of our business transformation strategy, in pursuit of our mission to make insurance much easier and better value for our customers. I feel excited about the long-term potential of the Group and confident that we will continue to deliver for our customers, our shareholders and our people.”

Career

According to the provider James was appointed to the DLG Board in November 2017 and became CFO in March 2018. She came to DLG from Prudential, where she was group chief risk officer and a member of the board. She had previously been Prudential’s director of group finance, group CFO of Omega Insurance Holdings and CFO, UK General Insurance of Zurich Financial Services, where she had held a number of senior finance roles.

James also served as an independent non-executive director of Admiral Group from 2015 to 2017.

Geddes said: “I’ve worked closely with Penny for over twelve months and have been impressed by her drive, energy and ambition for the Group. I am pleased to be leaving the Group in such experienced and capable hands.”

