Opinion: Sian Fisher on equality and diversity

The fight for equality in recruitment, pay and pensions is an ongoing battle, explains Sian Fisher

At a crucial moment for the insurance and personal finance profession, with Brexit and a revolution in tech threatening to change decades-old business models, fostering a culture where key decisions are made by a diverse and inclusive workforce has never been more important.

When it comes to making the workplace more diverse and inclusive, the insurance and personal finance sector is moving in the right direction. There is a refreshing urgency to address gender and ethnicity imbalances in the profession, not only because it is the right thing to do, but because harnessing the know-how and potential of diversity at all levels of seniority is good for business. We are all hungry for talent and skills. Well, there is no single blueprint for where these reside – but if you exclude people from your pool, you are only making things harder for yourself.

Last year, the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) voluntarily released its gender pay gap figures, and this year we voluntarily revealed our ethnicity pay gap figures. Whether the government chooses to legislate in favour of mandating the ethnicity pay gap or not, as an organisation that falls beneath the government’s minimum size for reporting the CII would not be required to report its figures. Public disclosure of both our gender and ethnicity pay gaps is an attempt to lead by example and encourage dialogue around improving diversity and inclusion.

The ethnicity pay gap data is part of a new CII report with recommendations for employers on how they can foster a more diverse and inclusive workplace. Reviewing recruitment approaches, introducing mandatory training for managers to raise awareness of unconscious bias are included in the recommendations. The crux behind the CII’s voluntary disclosure of its gender and ethnicity pay gaps is to achieve intersectionality and wider diversity across our profession and provide equal opportunities for all to develop and excel.

Pensions gap

As well as ensuring that the make up of the profession is more representative of the population at large, it is critically important that we take tangible steps to address the disparity in women’s pensions due to many historic and societal factors. Working closely with leading experts in the sector, the CII is proud to lead a task force committed to improving women’s lifelong financial resilience. Insuring Women’s Futures is an ongoing campaign aimed at promoting and enhancing the insurance and personal finance profession in refining its approach to women and risk.

The landscape is unrecognisable from when I started my own career over three decades ago, and the real progress that has been made is to be celebrated. But it is still far too soon for the profession to rest on any laurels

Women risk financial insecurity in later life due to a culmination of societal, health and financial factors stacked against them. The average pension wealth of women aged 65 is £35,800 just a fifth of men the same age, a mere fraction of their financial needs in retirement irrespective of their end of life care costs. Only 8% of women view contributing to a pension as their highest priority when starting work, and over half of women in their late 20s say they don’t understand enough to make decisions about retirement savings. These are sobering statistics, and it is imperative that the profession addresses entrenched gender inequality. Imagine the beneficial outcome for everyone in society if we close the financial gap.

As the first female chief executive of the CII I am very proud of the work we are doing to improve diversity and inclusion. The landscape is unrecognisable from when I started my own career over three decades ago, and the real progress that has been made is to be celebrated. But it is still far too soon for the profession to rest on any laurels.

Sian Fisher is chief executive at the CII