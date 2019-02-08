In Person: Sue Langley, non-executive chair of Gallagher

Pushing for more and standing for election

Langley shares her route into insurance, the advice she gives as a mentor and why she is proud of working in the industry but pushing it to do more.

“I’ve always been really curious, I would walk up to anyone and ask them a question whereas some people are really hierarchical,” says Gallagher’s non-executive chair Sue Langley.

It is an attitude she believes is embedded in the broker’s culture.

“I would hope nobody in Gallagher would have any boundaries about who they wanted to talk to,” she maintains.

“I would be horrified if people in Gallagher were hierarchical and felt they couldn’t come to talk to me or others on the exec.”

Her work has been focused on operations. In short people and structure. Or to read between the lines and give it another name, effecting change.

Langley’s CV stretches from PwC to Lloyd’s via Hiscox. Currently as well as her post at Gallagher she works with the Home Office. Not to mention also being a trustee of Macmillan, Northern Rock, mentoring 17 women and being the Alderman for the ward of Aldgate in London.

Clearly the open, people-focused approach has been twinned with a serious work ethic.

“You have to respect boundaries in terms of knowing your job and your objectives, but you also have to have the gumption to say whether it can be done in a better way,” she explains.

Langley hails from the East End of London and her upbringing has informed her attitude.

“How hard can it be?” is a mantra that has enthused her career and came from her dad, along with: “You can be anything you want to be.”

Her parents had both left school as teenagers and she describes herself as “exceptionally lucky” having benefitted from their support.

She attended the local comprehensive high school and even here she effected change.

It did not offer A levels and had never sent anyone to university.

She was to be the first. A chemistry cupboard was cleared out to become the classroom for her and a friend with teachers delivering lessons in their spare time.

When asked how those teachers would have described her she responds “quiet and determined” adding that she used to read a book a day.

Next up was Southampton University where she studied Geography – “I thought I had to do one of my A levels,” she confesses.

Recollections of her university days are centred on people.

“I met such a huge range of people,” she recalls.

“It came home to me that a lot people went to university having been coached or having parental pressure and a career path. I just turned up.”

It did not make her jealous, she found the experience interesting.

At uni she signed up for the surf club and learning involved being pushed off Bournemouth pier. While she still has a board she has not surfed for 20 years. It is a fair guess that she was quite good.

“I was second in the UK student surf championships,” she laughs pointing out that back then only six women entered the competition.