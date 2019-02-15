Market moves: Across the board

The end of 2018 and start of 2019 was a busy time for personnel moves across brokers, insurers, MGAs, networks and more.

Axa, Zurich and GRP all created and filled new roles while Be Wiser and Premium Credit appointed non executive directors. Meanwhile Green Insurance Brokers, Marshall Wooldridge and L&G all recruited managing directors. CEOs and CFOs were similarly to the fore. Ed Broking, Broker Network and Axa PPP addressed the former while Hastings and Tasker tackled the latter.

Jelf, Coversure, QBE, RSA and PremFina made a string of high profile appointments as former Towergate boss Mark Hodges also picked up a new job.

Brokers

Brightside chairman and non-executive director Mark Cliff has signed up as a NED for Be Wiser Insurance Services. Cliff will work two days a month in the role focusing on risk audit and governance. He stepped down from the CEO job at Brightside in July last year. He had been with the broker since May 2015 before which he spent eight years with Ageas, latterly as retail CEO, and has also worked at Axa and RSA.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has promoted Mike Bruce to the newly created role of group managing director. Bruce has been with the consolidator since 2015 joining from Bluefin as broking CEO during which time it has made 29 acquisitions.

GRP’s Bexhill-headquartered Green Insurance Brokers and Leeds-based Marshall Wooldridge have also been keeping busy. Green appointed former trading director of Towergate’s SME division Rob Ashburn as managing director with Duncan Coleman stepping up to become CEO. Ashburn brings over 20 years of broking and senior management experience to the role and will report to Coleman and chairman Clive Galbraith.

Similarly, Marshall Wooldridge, took on Geoff Kirk as managing director with James Hall, one of the original founders of the business, becoming CEO. Kirk was formerly head of office for Marsh Milton Keynes and Cambridge and will head up the 70-strong team.

There was also a CEO development at Ed Broking with Andrew Draycott appointed as CEO-designate in London. The firm was bought by BGC Partners last October and he will take up his role once the acquisition completes. Steve Hearn, currently group CEO of Ed Broking, will become head of BGC’s insurance division.

John Worth has swapped the group chief financial officer post at MS Amlin for the CFO role at Hastings Group. He will replace Richard Hoskins who has been with Hastings since April 2015 and is retiring from the business. Worth joined MS Amlin in November 2017 and will stay with the insurer for a few months before switching to Hastings where he will be on the board and work with Hoskins in a handover period. MS Amlin has begun the search for his successor.

In another CFO development, Tasker Insurance Group took on Jonathan Webber for the job. He was previously finance director at Jelf. During his time there he had responsibility for the finance support to the retail and wholesale broking departments, the Marsh networks, SMEI and the Jelf affinities business.

Meanwhile Jelf has hired Paul Emery to lead its high net worth business. Emery left Zurich last year with Maria Cospito replacing him as head of Navigators & General.

Chris Woosnam has come on board at Coversure Insurance Services as mergers and acquisitions director. He brings 15 years of experience in financial services to the role having been an assistant director of mergers and acquisitions at EY and spending five years at AIG.

Insurers

Legal & General unveiled Ali Crossley as its new managing director, partnerships for its insurance division. She will join at the start of March to replace Mark Holweger, who moved over to the US with the company in September last year. She will join from BGL-owned Junction where she was managing director. Prior to this she worked at Saga, Prudential, Barclays and Gillette. The insurer made two further additions to its general insurance division. Guy Whittaker was hired as an account manager and Katy Beech assumed the role of marketing campaign manager across the provider’s broker and intermediary channels.

QBE swooped for Allianz’s head of commercial motor, Jon Dye. He had spent 14 years at Allianz and will join QBE in April as director of motor in the UK. He replaces Roger Ball who has now retired. In his new role, Dye will be in charge of the portfolio of commercial motor business which encompasses motor trade and motor fleet business. He will report to executive director Cécile Fresneau.

RSA made a suite of appointments across its global risk solutions (GRS) and commercial risk solutions (CRS) units. In GRS Neil Strickland became director of commercial customer experience. Two further internal appointments saw Calvin Gray made sales & distribution director and Anne Mehta chosen as head of governance and control. In CRS Alex Hardy joined as sales and distribution director moving from ERS.

And finally for this section, Zurich recruited Graham Wood from Chubb for the newly created role of head of regional business development for Accident & Health.

Market focus: Axa Axa UK has appointed Shali Vasudeva (right) to the newly created role of chief operating officer. Vasudeva joins from Hiscox and will take up the post on 1 March 2019 reporting directly to CEO Claudio Gienal and joining the management committee of Axa UK & Ireland. Her CV includes seven years at Prudential, with three in the role of executive director, operations. According to the insurer her remit will be to deliver more robust operational stability across the business. She will lead a transformation office to support the operating companies in simplifying Axa UK &

Ireland’s operations. Gienal commented: “Axa is focused on delivering the best possible service to its customers, underpinned by operational excellence. Shali’s track record speaks for itself and I, along with the rest of the management committee, look forward to working with her and taking up future challenges for the benefit of our customers and members.”

Others

Former Towergate boss Mark Hodges left British Gas to become the new CEO of Swiss Re-owned ReAssure. He will take up the role on 1 March. He has been CEO at Centrica Consumer since June 2015, before this he was the leader of Towergate from 2011 until his sudden departure in October 2014. Before Towergate, Hodges spent over 20 years at Aviva including being CEO of Aviva UK from 2010-2011 and CEO of Aviva UK Life from 2006-2010. ReAssure is a life and pensions company which buys and administers closed books of business from other companies.

There were changes at Broker Network with Andy Fairchild making a shock departure after four and a half years at the helm. He was replaced by Des O’Connor who joined the network in 2016.

Tracy Garrad has started as the new CEO of Axa PPP. She has replaced Keith Gibbs who retired after leading the business since 2001. Garrad was most recently CEO, HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man and prior to that was CEO for First Direct.

There were two changes at premium finance providers. Premium Credit’s chief sales and marketing officer Simon Moran moved up to become a non executive director after 20 years with the business. And PremFina added Anete Kreinberga to its team as credit risk manager.