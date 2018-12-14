Geoff Kirk joins GRP’s Marshall Wooldridge as MD

He takes the role from business founder James Hall who has become CEO.

Leeds-based Marshall Wooldridge, which was bought by Global Risk Partners (GRP) in September 2016, has appointed Geoff Kirk as managing director.

Kirk was formerly head of office for Marsh Milton Keynes and Cambridge and will head up the 70-strong team at Marshall Wooldridge.

He takes the managing director role from James Hall, one of the original founders of the business.

Hall becomes CEO and will focus on the strategic relationship of the business and developing key client relationships.

Kirk commented: “There is a fantastic team here who look after a very loyal client base. There are some great opportunities to grow the business, both in the local commercial insurance market, and by developing our niche schemes and affinity relationships.”

Hall added: “I’ve spent my career building Marshall Wooldridge, and am delighted that Geoff will be joining me as part of the senior management team. His appointment will allow me more time to focus on looking after my clients and on developing strategic partnerships.

“I am confident Geoff will do a great job and with the support of our owners GRP, take the business from strength to strength.”

Marshall Wooldridge became part of the GRP stable just over two years ago. At the time the business had 50 staff and around £20m in gross written premium (GWP).

GRP said at the time that the aim was to double the size of the business in three years with organic growth and acquisitions.

In August 2017 Marshall Wooldridge bought Sheffield-based ECS Insurance Brokers adding £4.3m in GWP to its pot.

Mike Bruce, CEO of GRP’s broking division said: “Marshall Wooldridge is a high quality broker, and having worked with Geoff in the past, I’m glad that we have found a leader of his calibre to work with James to drive the growth of the business both organically, and through the acquisition of other quality brokers in the local area.”

