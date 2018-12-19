Market moves: All aboard

The penultimate month of 2018 saw a great deal of seasoned and senior insurance professionals making career moves and joining advisory councils and executive boards

For the insurers, Allianz added five years to global CEO Oliver Bäte’s contract as chairman of the board of management.

Similarly, Lloyd’s appointed Neil Maidment, who is retiring from the chief underwriting officer role at Beazley, as an independent non-executive of the cooperation’s board.

A number of high profile broker names snapped up new posts.

Clegg Gifford announced that former A&A Group and Mulsanne Insurance boss Tony Allen would join the broker as non-executive director. Fresh Insurance founder Lisa Powis, who sold Fresh to Vantage earlier this year, returned to the insurance sector and took up a strategic role in the advisory council at technology firm Iotatech. Additionally, it was learned that Gallagher’s Vivek Banga is to leave to become managing director at Polaris.

RSA promoted commercial claims director Geoff Jones to director of its specialty and wholesale unit. Meanwhile, Axa saw Amelie Breitburd step into the role of CFO for the UK and Ireland, while Zurich made changes to its general insurance regional broker team.

Finally Shirine Khoury-Haq, who spearheaded the market’s tech development, left her post as chief operating officer in Lloyd’s after nearly five years.

Brokers

Clegg Gifford brought in former A&A Group and Mulsanne Insurance boss Tony Allen as non-executive director at the motor broker. Allen left A&A, which has been renbranded as Complete Cover Group, and insurer Mulsanne earlier this year and has been on gardening leave since March 2018.

Alesco Risk Management Services appointed Jonathan Smith as managing partner of energy. Smith brings 36 years’ experience to Alesco, arriving from RK Harrison where he was executive director – head of upstream, having joined in 2007. Smith’s appointment sees Simon Clarkson promoted to deputy chairman of energy.

Graham Knight was recruited as the new head of natural resources within Willis Towers Watson’s GB corporate risk and broking business. He most recently led the downstream natural resources division, serving a global client base in the oil, gas & chemicals, power & utilities, renewable energy and metals & mining sectors.

BMS Group has hired Duncan Hayward as a director in its energy division to start in 2019 and is expected to lead the casualty initiative. He comes with 14 years’ experience in the insurance market, having most recently served as divisional director at Price Forbes. Prior to that, he worked as an associate at JLT.

Vivek Banga will take up the post of managing director at Polaris. He takes over from Martin McLachlan who leaves in April 2019 after more than 20 years with the business. Banga arrives from Gallagher early in the New Year and will work alongside McLachlan during a three month handover period.

And, Fresh Insurance founder Lisa Powis has returned to the sector with a strategic role at technology firm Iotatech following a brief period away from insurance after the sale of Fresh to Vantage in May this year.

Insurers and MGAs

Allianz added five years to global CEO Oliver Bäte’s contract as chairman of the board. He took up the post on 7 May 2015. The original contract was set to end in September 2019 but has now been extended until September 2024.

RSA promoted commercial claims director Geoff Jones to the role of director of its specialty and wholesale unit. Gareth Hilton, who was formerly in the post, left a couple of months ago to pursue interests outside of insurance. In the interim the role has been looked after by GRS director of UK and multinational, Gary Long.

At Touchstone Underwriting four regional business development underwriters were added to the team. Jo Toolan joined from MS Amlin to target business in the North East and North West working across the Pennines. Andy Saxon and Kerry Champion both came on board from Arista. Based in Bristol they have shared responsibility for Wales and the South West. And Paul McDermid moved across from Allianz to look after brokers in Scotland.

Changes have been made to Zurich’s general insurance distribution team. Michelle Taylor comes from RSA as head of broker market for the Southeast, and Matt Perkin was promoted to the same role for the Midlands, Southwest and Wales. Taylor was a strategic account director at RSA, following a career of nearly three decades spanning a number of roles in trading and broker relationships at Aviva and Lloyds Syndicate, ERS. Perkin, who joined Zurich in 2011, was the former strategic assistant to UK CEO Tulsi Naidu.

Amelie Breitburd has stepped into the CFO of UK and Ireland post at Axa. She takes over from Bertrand Poupart-Lafarge who is moving to become CFO of Axa France. Breitburd will also assume responsibility as executive sponsor for Axa UK and Ireland’s diversity and inclusion programme. Breitburd has been at Axa for 14 years and was most recently CFO of the insurer’s Asia arm having held several senior roles in the firm’s Paris branch. She has previously worked at KPMG and Allianz.

Market focus: Zurich David Martin (above right) has made the switch from Allianz to Zurich as managing director of its UK retail business, where he will be overseeing the provider’s plans for growth in retail and SME. He will start at Zurich in the first half of 2019 and Allianz has replaced him with Helen Bryant (below right), London, Central & East regional manager, whose new job title will be director of SME and corporate partnerships. Martin began his career at Royal Insurance in 1978 and has also held roles at ITT London & Edinburgh, Aon and Sampo. In 2001 Martin joined Allianz as a national broker manager and led the creation of Allianz Commercial. He was most recently director of SME and corporate partnerships. Insurance Age understands that Martin will stay on with Allianz for a short period of time in order to ensure a smooth transition. Martin takes over at Zurich from David White. White has been appointed EMEA CEO of Cover-More, a travel provider wholly owned by Zurich. Zurich’s UK CEO Tulsi Naidu said: “We have seen transformation across our business in the last couple of years, and David will now help us capitalise on this and drive the next phase of our development and growth.”

Others

Lloyd’s has appointed Neil Maidment as an independent non-executive its board with effect from February 2019. Maidment will serve in the position for three years which will be effective once his term of office on the Council of Lloyd’s ends on 31 January. He will retire from Beazley in December after a 34-year career within the insurance industry. Maidment will continue on as a member of Lloyd’s Risk Committee, but will step down as chairman of the Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA), where he worked on key strategies including market modernisation and the response to Brexit.

Shirine Khoury-Haq will leave her Lloyd’s chief operating officer (COO) post after nearly five years. She joined Lloyd’s in July 2014. Khoury-Haq worked with Lloyd’s to digitalise the London (re)insurance market and make it easier to do business. Her responsibilities included global operations, information technology, data, innovation, business transformation and corporate real estate. She is expected to continue as COO and a member of the executive committee until she leaves during the first half of 2019.

Gordon Vater joined Gallagher Bassett as business development director and a member of the executive board. Joining from RiiG, Vater is tasked with enhancing and delivering claims consultancy, insource and training capabilities to corporate and carrier markets. He brings more than 25 years’ claims experience, gained predominantly in the adjusting, claims management and consultancy sectors.