Insurance Cares: Guide sets out how insurance can help dementia patients

The Alzheimer’s Society has published a document for dementia-friendly insurance to help businesses support staff and customers with the condition.

A dementia guide aimed at insurance and financial services businesses has been launched by the Alzheimer’s Society today [26 November].

The Dementia-Friendly Finance and Insurance Guide has been developed with leading financial institutions in order to help businesses to support and empower people with dementia to manage their finances for as long as possible and stay in work for longer.

Service

According to the Society the guide will also help employees to have a greater understanding of potential scenarios and barriers customers may face and as a result, organisations will be able to provide better customer service and reduce the number of complaints or repeat contact.

The guide covers the following:

What challenges do people with dementia face when interacting with financial services?

What are the benefits of becoming dementia-friendly?

What does becoming a dementia-friendly financial service involve?

People: Awareness, training and support

Process: Customer support, information provision and signposting

Place: Physical environment, community and staff engagement

Jeremy Hughes, chief executive officer at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Dementia can devastate lives and it is vital that people with dementia are enabled and empowered to live the life they want in their community. Interacting with their bank, financial service provider or insurer can be a challenging process for people living with dementia, their families and carers.

“Not only is it important that they are properly supported, it also makes good business sense to be dementia friendly. With support and adjustments from financial service providers, people affected can continue to independently manage their finances and access insurance that meets their needs.”

He added: “We need the whole sector to unite against dementia by committing to the actions outlined in Alzheimer’s Society’s dementia friendly financial services guide and make their employees Dementia Friends, so no one has to face dementia alone.”

Day of Giving

The launch of the guide follows the inaugural Insurance Day of Giving which saw the sector unite and raise over £50,000 towards dementia research.

Andy Tedstone, PIB Group’s broking and placement director, founded the day. He commented: “It just goes to show that when our industry unites, we really can effect positive change.

“Thanks to everyone’s extraordinary efforts, we will be able to put more scientists behind desks, moving us closer to treatments and a cure for dementia.”

The initiative was part of the Insurance United Against Dementia campaign, an Alzheimer’s Society project championed by leaders from across the insurance sector who have joined the Society’s movement to help make businesses dementia friendly and raise £10m across the next five years for dementia research.

