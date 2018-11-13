Insurance Cares: Helping vulnerable clients

Jonathan Davison, of the BDMA, outlines how to work with high-risk and vulnerable customers to ensure better insurance solutions

As risk factors ebb and flow, so do insurance premiums. A spike in uncertain events has certainly been a driver; climate change, flooding, terrorist incidents and cybercrime - the insurance landscape must constantly adapt.

As much as this is a challenge for insurers and brokers, it is an even bigger problem for high-risk and vulnerable commercial customers who may be unsure what or who to trust when it comes to agreeing to policies and taking advice. It is essential that the policyholder has faith in insurers and brokers to find the best policies available by taking into consideration their individual needs, priorities and circumstances.

How the property insurance industry address customers and their risks, add value to their services by educating and recommending the right policies, and provide the very best solutions regarding resilient measures and sustainable solutions?

Who is the most vulnerable?

Often brokers work with vulnerable customers with diverse needs. These customers are potentially at the highest risk by their locations, business statuses or building types. They therefore critically need cover to protect themselves from a potential huge loss of earnings due to business interruption. And, of course, threat levels are ever changing.

Floods are often seen by consumers as ‘something that will never happen to them’, or at least a once in a lifetime situation. Yet some counties within the UK or particular building types are more susceptible to a flood situation.

Meanwhile, cybercrime is showing no sign of slowing down, as more sophisticated threats emerge, and our business customers may well be a prime target. Furthermore, many commercial businesses were unfortunate to experience the effects of the 2018 terrorist incidents in the UK. Due to the nature of the incidents, many were faced with uninsured losses, as historically not all insurance companies have covered business interruption unless as an extension to policy.

Assessing risks

Assessing risks is a constant progression for the wider insurance industry, and those involved can certainly add value by advising their customers how to protect assets, and to become more resilient to business interruption, whilst also finding the best policies to suit their needs.

Discuss flood resilience measures and provide advice to customers on improvements that can be made to protect buildings. E.g. water-resistant building materials.

Advise the risks of cybercrime and the ways in which business data and internal systems such as email could be breached. Even smaller businesses need to understand they have unique risks too.

Explain how being proactive, rather than reactive, with security measures is essential. This way crisis plans can be put into action to limit both damage and business interruption.

Having awareness of psychological and emotional impact is one thing, but acting considerately, and actively working to provide the best solutions for consumers makes a huge difference. Catering to consumers’ needs through empathy, communication and restoration processes sets professionals ahead and enables further positive change.

Solutions

Customers need to trust that the policy terms and conditions they are signing up to meet the requirements they need. Brokers in particular must continue to work with insurers to ensure they are finding the best policies with the required add-on products to cover the risks applicable to their customers.

The policy premium is obviously not enough to ensure a happy customer, as often it’s the result of a claim that really proves the worth of working relationship. Working with insurers who invest in suppliers which are proven experts within the field, such as damage management companies, is without question the way forward.

Jonathan Davison is the strategic development director of the British Damage Management Association.