Insurance Day of Giving kicks off

The Day sees insurance CEOs go back to the floor as the sector unites to raise £25,000 for dementia research.

Today (8 November), people across the insurance industry will take part in the inaugural Insurance Day of Giving in aid of Alzheimer’s Society and the Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) campaign.

Over 35 firms will be taking part in a day, launched by Andy Tedstone of PIB Group, of fundraising and awareness raising activities to help fund more studies into the cure and care of dementia.

Dress down days, bake sales, raffles, and more will be taking place in offices across the country, with the aim of reaching a combined £25,000 target which will fund crucial work into the care and cure of dementia.

Money raised will help fund the Dementia Research Institute, a unique collaboration bringing together the brains of six universities across the country with hundreds of world-leading researchers working tirelessly to beat dementia.

The Day of Giving has prompted some senior figures in the industry to go ‘back to the floor’ and do a shift in a role which is not their own.

IUAD board member Benedict Burke, chief client officer, will be wheeling out his hostess trolley for the Day of Giving and serving tea and biscuits in the Crawford & Company office.

Willis Towers Watson is pitting five of its leaders against each other. Nicolas Aubert, Paul Morris, Alastair Swift, Adam Garrard and Marco Boschetti will be competing for the ‘most desirable’ role, a factor which will be decided by their colleagues’ donations.

United

Benedict Burke, Crawford & Company, said: “I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get stuck in for the Insurance Day of Giving. I lost my mother to dementia, and having the opportunity to unite with the rest of the industry to raise vital funds makes me hopeful that one day soon we’ll have better treatments and a cure for the people struggling with this awful condition.”

Companies not signed up can still donate via the Insurance Day of Giving JustGiving page.

The IUAD campaign is an Alzheimer’s Society initiative championed by leaders from across the insurance sector who have joined the Society’s movement to raise awareness and change the lives of people with dementia, including helping make businesses dementia friendly and raising £10m across the next five years for vital dementia research.

Jeremy Hughes, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Society, said: “In the UK, someone develops dementia every three minutes, yet dementia research still trails far behind other health conditions after decades of underfunding.

“By signing up to our Insurance United Against Dementia initiative and taking part in the Insurance Day of Giving this Thursday, the sector is leading the way in funding research and helping people with dementia to live well today.”

