Opinion: Sharon Bishop on learning to be a successful leader

Follow the leader: Leadership is a learning curve, explains Sharon Bishop

Since October I’ve been back at school. Actually the ‘school’ is the highly regarded London Business School, and I’m in the middle of a four-week course on the Senior Executive Programme (SEP) exploring what it is to be a leader in business, together with 45 other delegates from 26 nations across the world. A truly global experience and an absolute privilege. I am very fortunate to be able to do so.

But what about leadership in business? Certainly, public trust in big business has stumbled and this includes insurers and brokers.

Diversity, executive pay, the impact of technology and changing customer needs are all keeping business in the spotlight, and business leaders are under pressure to explain themselves to a wide variety of stakeholders, including their own employees. Addressing these requires top quality leadership.

Some of the world’s top professors have been reminding the class that as leaders, it’s so important to work out what you don’t know and learn it, and/or bring on talent in your team, empower them and learn from them too. Successful leaders are dedicated talent spotters and are also serious investors in training and development. Ultimately, learning means you are adaptable and more likely to lead well.

Leaders must be strong advocates of personal development. Just as managers must be open to change to improve themselves, I want to help our people to develop and change how they see things in our everyday business of looking after customers, as well as giving them the confidence to challenge the senior team to do things differently.

Encouraging our people to bring new ways of thinking, being open to doing things differently and to experiment is surely key in an age where change is faster paced than ever.

To that end, we have recently signed a partnership with Wiser Academy (part of Be Wiser Insurance), to give our people the opportunity to complete an apprenticeship in financial services as well as gaining their Certificate in Insurance CII qualification.

Communication

But, as I have learned, none of this is effective without the mechanics of communications needed to create genuine two-way dialogue. Perhaps too many leaders focus on top-down communications, and neglect listening to the bottom up.

Employees who want to challenge the way things are done can often find their voices stymied. Technology has greatly improved the ability for leaders to have regular dialogue with their teams, but in a business like ours, where good relationships with our brokers matter enormously, it is important to have a similar focus on strong relationships in the workplace.

I’ve been particularly struck by learning how hard we all find it to be content and happy. Always driving towards the next thing. For sure it is a blessing and a curse. My take-away is to find more time to celebrate success (however small) with the team.

There are any number of books, and blogs, and courses that seek to uncover the secrets of good leadership. Google ‘great leadership,’ and you’ll get an avalanche of advice. But for all the advice, there will be times when a leader has to think for themselves, make tough decisions and take responsibility for them. As former US President Harry Truman said: “The buck stops here.”

Sometimes, when the buck does stop with you, leadership can be a lonely place, especially during times of stress and uncertainty. A leader needs courage from time to time to face their fears and overcome them. Perhaps this is the ultimate leadership test, the ability to overcome these fears? Not only do leaders become courageous, but they gain self-respect, and the respect of others too.

Finally, I’m learning that small tweaks and nudges to the way I lead will hopefully bring even greater experiences for our people, our brokers and their customers. Don’t worry, I’m not planning on swallowing the whole leadership book and driving the team mad, but I am totally committed to engendering a learning mindset for all and that starts with me. Those at the top in broking should consider doing the same.

Sharon Bishop is CEO of Close Brothers Premium Finance