Market moves: Keeping a high profile

There have been a large number of high-profile people moves over the last month, both on the broking and the insurer side of the fence

Lloyd’s led the way by announcing that John Neal, previously of QBE, will succeed Inga Beale as chief executive officer (see box).

On the broking side, Tasker Insurance hired a new chief operating officer and Broker Network Partners added Richard Tuplin to the team, while Alistair Fraser became CEO of Marsh’s UK corporate division.

Looking at the insurer space, Axa XL named Paul Greensmith as CEO of Catlin Underwriting Agencies and XL Catlin Insurance Company UK. RSA also reported senior management moves and Tokio Marine Kiln hired a new chief financial officer. Similarly, Saga has recruited a new group CFO and executive director.

Meanwhile, UK General has begun the process of recruiting a new CEO after Karen Beales stepped down with immediate effect

on 7 September.

In other news, The British Insurance Brokers’ Association made Martin Bridges its first corporate affairs manager, while Sheldon Mills became the new director of competition at the Financial Conduct Authority.

Brokers

Tasker Insurance Group (TIG) has appointed Graeme Lalley as chief operating officer moving across from Global Risk Partners (GRP). Lalley had been chief information officer at GRP since October 2017 with responsibilities including IT, operations, data and post-acquisition integration of businesses. Before this he was IT and operations director at Bluefin working with Tasker’s current chief executive officer Rob Organ who joined the business last year. Lalley will join TIG’s executive team working with Barry Reynolds of Tasker & Partners, Ann Bowyer of Tasker Insurance Brokers and Robert Munden of Gresham Underwriting.

Broker Network Partners has hired Richard Tuplin as chief development officer and promoted Susan Adcock to chief operating officer. Both roles are newly created. Tuplin has worked as an independent broker for more than 18 years, holding various positions including managing director of Jelf Insurance Partnership (formerly TIP) and latterly regional director for Jelf Insurance Brokers. Adcock has been with the business since its inception. In her new job she will focus on the integration of all acquisitions.

Over at Marsh, Alistair Fraser has been appointed as CEO of its UK corporate division. He succeeds Joe Grogan who has been named as chairman of Marsh Ireland. Fraser is currently CEO and president director of Marsh Indonesia. He has over 22 years of experience in the international insurance industry and has spent more than a decade at Marsh, where he has held numerous leadership positions in the UK, Singapore and Indonesia. He was previously head of the Reading office and helped lead the Southern Region, before moving to a sales leadership role in Asia in 2012. As chairman of Marsh Ireland, Grogan will oversee Marsh’s Irish operations, with a particular focus on implementing Marsh’s Brexit strategy. In a near 40-year career Grogan has been with Marsh for 27 years and led the UK corporate business since 2009.

Market focus: Lloyd’s Lloyd’s has confirmed that John Neal (right) will be its new chief executive officer from 15 October. Neal was previously group CEO of QBE for five years before leaving in December last year. He spent seven years with the insurer in Australia having also been global underwriting operations CEO. Neal has previously held various different posts at Ensign Managing Agency in the Lloyd’s market. The corporation announced in June that its current CEO Inga Beale was to leave Lloyd’s in 2019 after five years. Bruce Carnegie-Brown, chairman of Lloyd’s, said: “John will continue Lloyd’s focus on delivering sustainable profitability, through a combination of underwriting discipline and market modernisation. “An immediate priority will be the successful launch of Lloyd’s Brussels subsidiary which will enable Lloyd’s to continue serving its customers in the European Economic Area after Brexit.” Lloyd’s also noted its chief commercial officer, Vincent Vandendael, was leaving the organisation after almost six years. He will become CEO of International Insurance at Everest Insurance in early 2019.

Insurers and MGA s

The board of UK General has confirmed that it will begin the process of recruiting a replacement for Karen Beales after she stepped down as chief executive with immediate effect on 7 September. Beales had been with the business since 2002, becoming managing director of schemes in 2011 and ultimately CEO in January last year. UK General stated that John Spencer, non-executive chair of the company, will act as executive chairman with the team reporting to him until a new CEO is appointed.

Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) has appointed Reeken Patel as chief financial officer. He takes over from James Dover who has decided to leave the business after 12 years at TMK and eight years as its CFO. Patel has previously worked at Axis Capital Holdings and Novae Group. He was also a partner at PwC and its London market actuarial practice leader.

In other news, Axa XL has revealed Paul Greensmith as CEO of Catlin Underwriting Agencies and XL Catlin Insurance Company UK. He replaces Paul Jardine who, as previously announced, will be leaving XL Catlin later this year. Greensmith has previously had roles at RSA, Lloyd’s, and Catlin and was appointed to the role of UK country leader and director of London Market Wholesale in January 2017 following XL’s buy of Catlin.

Adrian Sweeney has been appointed as chief underwriting officer for RSA’s UK and international business. He replaces Finlay Smith who has moved internally to take up the CUO role for the Global Risk Solutions business. Sweeney has spent the majority of his career working across Zurich’s international businesses in senior underwriting and operations roles, latterly as the CUO for Zurich’s commercial businesses globally. He left Zurich in August 2017.

Over at Saga, former Zurich UK chief financial officer James Quin has been named group CFO and executive director. He succeeds Jonathan Hill, who resigned from his position in March 2018. The provider noted that Quin has over 28 years of senior leadership experience with Zurich and will take up his new role on 1 January 2019. At Zurich he was responsible for UK property and casualty as well as the life insurance operations. Quin has also worked as an equity analyst with several institutions and as a chartered accountant at PwC.

Others

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has made Martin Bridges its first corporate affairs manager. Bridges, who joined Biba in July 2014 as technical services manager, has taken up the newly created position. He will report to executive director Graeme Trudgill and has been tasked with being the “go-to person” on Biba manifesto issues. He will also build and manage the organisation’s responses to consultations relevant to brokers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has appointed Sheldon Mills as its new director of competition. Mills is currently senior director, mergers and state aid, at the Competition and Markets Authority and will take up the post in November. The departure of Mary Starks, director of competition and chief economist at the watchdog, was confirmed earlier this year. At the FCA Mills will be tasked with promoting competition in consumers’ interest. He will also be responsible for delivering market studies such as the ongoing one on the wholesale insurance broker market.