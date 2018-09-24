Axa XL names Paul Greensmith as CEO

He takes on responsibility for Catlin Underwriting Agencies and XL Catlin Insurance Company UK and replaces Paul Jardine who is set to leave XL Catlin later this year.

Axa XL today announced that Paul Greensmith has been appointed CEO of Catlin Underwriting Agencies and XL Catlin Insurance Company UK, subject to regulatory approvals.

He replaces Paul Jardine who, as previously announced, will be leaving XL Catlin later this year.

The move follows the acquisition of XL Catlin by Axa.

Strategy

According to a statement, in the role, Greensmith will be responsible for developing and delivering the strategy for Catlin Underwriting Agencies and XL Catlin Insurance Company UK while maintaining their operations, in particular ensuring that regulatory responsibilities are met.

Greensmith will be operating as regional leader for the UK. In this role he is charged with helping define the activities of Axa XL in the UK, as the division takes shape.

Commenting Kelly Lyles, chief executive, client and country management at Axa XL said: “Paul has a proven track record and the ability to balance both the long-term strategic view with the day-to-day requirements needed to fulfil the role of CEO for these entities.”

Greensmith has previously has roles at RSA, Lloyd’s, and Catlin and was appointed to the role of UK country leader and director of London Market Wholesale in January 2017 following XL’s buy of Catlin.

