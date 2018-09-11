InsureTrek18: Trekkers smash £85,000 fundraising target

Insurers and brokers are taking on the Mont Blanc Massif to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The InsureTrek18, which sets of next week to conquer the Mont Blanc Massif Trail, has broken through its target of raising £85,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The target was recently extended from £75,000 to £85,000 – a sum that will fund PhD research for an entire year!

Target

Now the £85,000 target has been hit days ahead of the InsurTrek18 crew setting off.

The trek has been organised by Simon Cooter, commercial lines and HNW director at Covéa Insurance, who has rounded up a team of 25 individuals to complete the physically demanding trek which circles the highest mountain in Western Europe, Mont Blanc, as part of the Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) initiative.

Cooter said: “Support from colleagues at Covéa and across the insurance industry has been amazing and has enabled us to reach the initial milestone of £75,000 and surpass it. On behalf of the whole InsureTrek18 team I just want to say a huge thank you.”

Research

“All of the proceeds will go towards funding research into treatments for dementia, in all its forms. Our just giving page is still open and we are still welcoming donations because every pound really does matter in the fight against this terrible disease.”

The team are now completing their training and limbering up for the trek which departs on 16 September.

There is still time to sponsor the trekkers and donations can be made at:https://www.justgiving.com/teams/insuretrek18