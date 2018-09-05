FCA appoints Sheldon Mills as director of competition

Mills will be responsible for delivering ongoing wholesale insurance broker study.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has appointed Sheldon Mills as its new director of competition.

Mills is currently senior director, mergers and state aid at the Competition and Markets Authority and will take up the post in November.

The departure of Mary Starks, director of competition and chief economist at the watchdog was confirmed earlier this year.

At the FCA Mills will be tasked with promoting competition in consumers’ interest.

He will be responsible for delivering market studies such as the ongoing one on the wholesale insurance broker market and will be responsible for the regulator’s activities to enforce prohibitions on anti-competitive behaviour within the financial services industry.

Essential

Mills commented: “Financial markets face major change and complexity, so the FCA’s competition work is essential.

“I am looking forward to leading a programme of work which delivers real and lasting change for people and communities across the UK.”

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition, said: “In Sheldon we are getting an undisputed expert in competition law and policy.

“I know that Sheldon will continue the ground-breaking and vital work the FCA has done since it was given a competition remit, to deliver markets that deliver for consumers.”

