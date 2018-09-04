Broking break: And finally

My hidden talent / Why I chose insurance / Pet of the month / On the spot / Tweet of the month

My hidden talent

For the last 15 years or so, alongside my insurance day job, I’ve been a partner and driver in Jemco Racing, taking part in circuit racing in the UK and Europe and visiting iconic circuits like Brands Hatch, Silverstone, Spa and Barcelona. I have taken part mainly in endurance racing with motor racing and Yutree business partner Leigh Smart. We started in the deep end with a Marcos Mantis V8 car in our first year of racing and took part in our first 24 hour race – at Silverstone – that year. In the following years, we have raced against high-profile competitors – the Top Gear & Fifth Gear teams – and many full-time professional racing drivers. We currently have a 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350 with 400+ horsepower that we campaign in historic endurance series. We also have a surprising amount of fun in a Citroen C1 pushing out a modest 68 bhp in 24 hour races. Most competitors are higher net worth and/or have a business that supports their racing addiction – giving us the opportunity to talk insurance in the paddock. Our motorsport clients make up around one third of our total client income. It’s not all play!

Kevin Hancock, managing director, Yutree Insurance

Why I chose insurance

As everyone knows, nobody decides to pursue a career in insurance… it just sort of happens! But I’m so glad it did. I had already dipped my toe into the world of financial services marketing and had my head turned by a marketing director role for a new start-up aspiring to be the next ‘Direct Line’, but for small businesses. I joined PremierLine (now Premier Business Care, part of Allianz) in 2002 and I’ve never looked back. No day is the same, I’ve met some amazing people and had some fantastic experiences. It’s an industry that, day after day, gives back – Flood Re and our Insuretrek campaign for dementia are cases in point.

Carolyn Callan, head of small business and commercial schemes, Covéa Insurance

Sammy

Pet of the month - Sammy and Murphy, Zego’s office dogs

Murphy

“Sammy, six months old, is a white Miniature Schnauzer. He loves his rope toy and likes to be chased around the office – not a big fan of sitting still though! Murphy is a Sprocker, who is coming up to his first birthday. He enjoys chasing his tennis ball down the middle of the office and being picked up for a cuddle. Everyone in our office loves them and they’re both hypoallergenic.”

On the spot

Lyndsay Thompson on chips, chow mein and setting up IIGL

▶ My favourite book is…

…the Harry Potter collection, I couldn’t put them down!

▶ When I was a child I wanted to be a…

…nurse, this was a very popular profession with all of the girls in my class at school.

▶ The funniest person in insurance is…

…my current work colleagues, they all make me laugh.

▶ The three foods I could not live without are…

…Chips, chicken chow mein and sushi.

▶ My dream job would be…

…marine scientist, working alongside the seashore.

▶ My best moment in insurance (so far) was…

…setting up IIGL (Incorporated Insurance Group Ltd).