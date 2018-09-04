Tasker takes Graeme Lalley from GRP as COO

Lalley had been CIO at GRP for a year.

Tasker Insurance Group (TIG) has appointed Graeme Lalley as chief operating officer moving across from GRP.

Lalley had been chief information officer at Global Risk Partners (GRP) since October 2017 with responsibilities including IT, operations, data and post-acquisition integration of businesses. During his time at the consolidator it bought 10 brokers and a managing general agent.

Before GRP he was IT and operations director at Bluefin working with Tasker’s current chief executive officer Rob Organ who joined the business last year.

Lalley will join TIG’s executive team working with Barry Reynolds of Tasker & Partners, Ann Bowyer of Tasker Insurance Brokers and Robert Munden of Gresham Underwriting.

Organ commented: “The key focus areas for Graeme will be to develop a clearly defined product and distribution strategy, ensuring Tasker achieves strong organic growth whilst also creating a well-run, efficient and integrated business through our next phase of M&A activity and growth.”

Lalley added: “The opportunity to join Tasker Insurance, such a diverse business with a growing retail broking footprint, a leading Lloyd’s broker and established MGA, is extremely exciting and the perfect next step for me.

“I’m joining an excellent, well respected and trusted team with a strong reputation in the market. It’s great to be able to bring my skills and experience to a business to help it grow and innovate throughout the next phase of its development.”

