Blog: The value of innovation

GovGrant’s Luke Hamm argues that brokers must be aware of the government support for research and development that is available to them.

It’s great to see that businesses of all sizes across the insurance sector are buying into the “innovate or die” message – hardly a day goes by without a good news story on exciting new launches and concepts.

And that vital commitment has had a much-needed and long-awaited boost from the Government, which has just announced the biggest increase in public research and development funding for 40 years.

And while full details of exactly how that money will be spent have yet to emerge, the message is clear – if you’ve got a good idea, the government wants to create an environment where it will be encouraged and supported.

Vicious circle

That’s all well and good of course, but R&D and innovation costs time and money, so for some businesses it can feel like a bit of a vicious circle – if we don’t keep moving with R&D we can’t compete, but if we spend too much on it we can’t maintain the levels of service our clients want today.

Indeed this is a concern borne out by the results of Biba’s Insurtech Survey earlier this year, when 77% of brokers said cost was a barrier to innovation.

So I wonder how many of those 77% were aware of just what is already available to help them?

I suspect many simply don’t know about the range of R&D incentives in the form of tax relief – nor indeed the range of activities for which it can be claimed.

The relief is available under the Government’s R&D Tax Credit scheme, which works by either reducing liability to corporation tax, or by making a payment to the company if it’s loss-making.

According to government statistics, 80% of SMEs are eligible but haven’t claimed, which is a real eye-opener given that the average successful claim by our SME clients is around £60,000 – typically around 33% of their investment in R&D.

When it comes to claiming R&D relief, innovation isn’t just about insuretech, and it isn’t just about ‘light bulb’ breakthroughs. For most companies, it’s more about making continuous small improvements to the business that delivers incremental, long-term growth.

Improvement

Results from this year’s Federation of Small Business innovation survey show that more than a third of small companies have improved performance thanks to creative new marketing concepts and strategies, and more than a quarter by introducing process innovation, new or better organizational structures, work responsibilities and decision-making.

So whilst new products and services are of course crucial, they are by no means the only form of innovation to gets results – or to attract tax relief.

And innovation like this doesn’t just help boost profitability, it can cut costs too – so there’s a double-whammy financial benefit.

If your company is innovating – and it should be - it’s worth investigating how much that is really worth.

Luke Hamm, a former broker, is CEO of GovGrant.