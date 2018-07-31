Markerstudy appoints Dan Fiehn as chief operating officer

Fiehn takes newly created role after joining the provider in 2011 as head of IT.

Markerstudy has given the newly created chief operating officer (COO) role to Dan Fiehn who was formerly head of IT at the provider.

Fiehn joined Markerstudy in 2011 and according to a statement has transformed the IT division at the business.

In addition, Adam Miller has also been appointed as group head of IT.

Miller joined the group in 2015 as deputy head of IT and the insurer noted that he had been instrumental in leading the operational IT teams that underpin all of the group businesses.

The personnel developments follow some structural changes at Markerstudy.

Most recently Markerstudy consolidated its seven MGA businesses units to create MISL. The move followed the acquisition of Markerstudy by Qatar Re in January this year.

Leaders

Gary Humphreys, group underwriting director, said: “With around 20 years’ experience each and an invaluable understanding of the insurance industry, Dan and Adam have led the way in creating our market-leading IT division.”

He added: “They’ve helped us keep our fingers on the pulse and taken advantage of the latest technological developments to improve our operational efficiencies.

“It’s only fitting that we recognise their constant determination to strive for better and greater things for our group and I wish them every success in their new roles.”

Fiehn commented: “Markerstudy is a company that refuses to stand still.

“During the seven years I’ve been here, I’ve been lucky enough to have been at the forefront of innovation and change, implementing artificial intelligence, big data and insurer-hosted rating hub initiatives.

