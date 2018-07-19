Blog: Enough of the talk, we need action on gender diversity

After the CII revealed a big gender pay gap, Charlotte Halkett, of buzzvault, explained why she is sick of lack of female representation in the insurance sector.

Few walk the walk when it comes to gender diversity in the insurance sector. Countless InsurTech talks and panel discussions have raised awareness of the issue but no actionable change is ever spoken about.

Despite some great role models, the broking community and the insurance sector as a whole is woefully short of women in management and executive positions. Just 5% of executive director roles were held by women last year compared with 21% across the FTSE 100.

In the 15 years I have been speaking at conferences there’s been no discernible change. Less than 10% female representation on stage is quite usual.

If insurance is to reflect its customer needs, it should reflect customer demographics and the changing way we live.

Insurance isn’t the only sector struggling with gender diversity. The tech sector also suffers from massive female underrepresentation. So when you bring tech and insurance together, the issue is compounded.

Quotas

Creating gender diversity should not be treated as an act of tokenism or to fill quotas, but to unlock the massive, proven business benefits of creating a balanced workforce.

Diversity directly impacts innovation outcomes and the bottom line and a business with a diverse workforce will be better at attracting the best talent and keeping it.

Insurance has a recruitment problem. If we are to attract the best talent we must open the pool we fish in rather than deter applicants by seeming close minded and unwelcoming.

Diversity also means a wider spread of experience, ideas, creativity and perspectives on business challenges, which can result in better decisions and innovation. It ultimately makes a business a more successful and rewarding place to work.

At buzzvault we have decided enough is enough. I am now refusing invitations to be the sole female speaker on stage once again.

Representation

We want to be the driver of change for gender diversity in the insurance and tech sectors and achieve 50/50 representation across all areas of the business. With the launch of #buzzingfor50, we’re aiming to boost our performance by attaining the right mix of people, talent and gender.

We’re changing the recruitment setup, producing job descriptions to appeal to the widest possible audiences and driving better engagement amongst decision making male advocates to help drive actionable change. We’re also getting involved in grassroots initiatives to help women and young people enter our industry.

50% of buzzmove’s (buzzvault’s parent) board are women, nearly half of our management are women, but in tech, sales and marketing it is not a 50/50 split. Our actionable change is to achieve 50% representation across the company in 2019.

Look round your office. If everyone looks the same as you - you’re in the wrong room. Think about your management and executive team and if, like us, you feel women are underrepresented; do something about it. We’re holding ourselves accountable. You can too.

Charlotte Halkett is MD of insurance at home insurance MGA buzzvault.